Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Appears on FCC Certification Website Hinting Impending Global Launch

There have been several rumours in the past about the upcoming flagship Redmi Note 11 Series which was unveiled by the manufacturers earlier this year. Now, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ has been spotted FCC certification website which is hinting at the launch of the smartphone in the near future. The upcoming Redmi Note 11 Series will consist of Redmi Note 11 Pro+, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 handsets. It is to be noted that Redmi Note 11 has been already launched in India with the name of Redmi Note 11T 5G and globally it was rebranded as POCO M4 Pro 5G. There have been multiple appearances of Redmi Note 11 Pro+ at various certification sites and it is expected that the device might be rebranded as Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in India scheduled to launch on January 6, 2022.

Specification Details of Redmi Note 11 Pro+

According to the reports, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was spotted at Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with the model number 20191116UG and the database has enlisted it as a 5G ready handset. The Pro+ model of the Redmi Note 11 series will be a high-end device and will come with a display featuring a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel from Samsung and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top.

The handset is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. For the internal storage, the device will offer two variants – one with 128GB and another with 256GB. The upcoming Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and will also support a 120W fast charge technology.

As far as the camera module of the device is considered, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will feature a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP 50mm telephoto camera. At the front, the device will feature a 16MP lens for selfies. In addition to this, the handset will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader for biometric security. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is expected to operate on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5.