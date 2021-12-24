Oppo’s Plan to Release ColorOS 12 Beta and Stable Version

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has revealed its plan for the rollout of its latest Android 12 based operating system – ColorOS 12 in China. The plan has been released for the first quarter of 2022. The company has revealed a list of smartphones that will receive beta versions of the new OS and the handsets that will now feature a stable version. It is to be noted that several devices such as the Oppo Find X3 series, the OnePlus 9 series, and Oppo Reno 6 series already feature the stable version of the latest OS. The company has even addressed the issue where OnePlus users were facing difficulties while updating the new software on older OnePlus devices.

Devices to Feature ColorOS 12

Oppo has revealed on its Chinese website that the beta version for the public will be released on January 17. According to the enlisting the first smartphones to feature ColorOS 12 beta version will include Oppo Reno 4 series, OnePlus 8 series, and OnePlus 8T. Oppo Reno 3, Oppo K9 Pro, Oppo K7, and Oppo A72, on the other hand, will get the same beta version from February and from March it will be available on Oppo Reno 7 series, Oppo A93s, Oppo A92s, Oppo A56 5G, and Oppo A55 handsets.

On the other hand, the stable update of the latest operating software will be rolled out to devices such as Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G and Oppo Reno 5 5G from January 6. Oppo Reno 5 Pro and Oppo A95 5G handsets will receive the stable update from January 17 and January 20 respectively. As mentioned above, Oppo Find X3 series, OnePlus 9 series and Oppo Reno 6 series are the only devices to have received a stable version of ColorOS 12.

In the meantime, Co-founder of OnePlus Pete Lau has written to its customers providing information on why the release of ColorOS 12 is getting delayed for older OnePlus handsets which currently operate on HydrogenOS. He informed in a statement that the brand wants to ensure a seamless experience without hampering with the user data. This is the reason why developers have been taking their time to ensure quality migration and if it is noted, only three devices are scheduled to receive a stable ColorOS 12 in the first quarter of 2022.