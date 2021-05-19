Oppo Reno 6 Series Featuring 90Hz Display, 65W Charging to Launch on May 27

    Oppo Reno 6

    Oppo has taken decent strides when it comes to its smartphone business, going from a company that used to offer overpriced devices that touted the presence of a good selfie camera as their main feature to a company that has serious innovation, from the likes of the superzoom camera to the curved back panel, the company has brought some amazing features and concepts to life over the recent years.

    Now, it seems that it is ready to launch the next version of its Reno series of devices, namely the Oppo Reno 6 series. The devices are set to launch in China on May 27, as has been confirmed by the company’s local social media sites.

    It is expected that the Reno 6 series will offer three models, the base Oppo Reno 6, the Reno 6 Pro and the most expensive of the three, the Reno 6 Pro+. The Reno 6 Pro is expected to feature the Mediatek 1200 SoC, whilst the Reno 6 Pro+ might come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

    Oppo Reno 6 Series Specifications and Pricing

    All three versions of the Reno 6 series are expected to feature a refresh rate of 90Hz and 65W fast charging support. The devices are also expected to run on Android 11 based ColorOS.

    The base model, which will be called the Reno 6 is rumoured to make use of the recently launched Dimensity 900 SoC, with the Reno 6 Pro featuring the Dimensity 1200 SoC and the best of the three making use of the Snapdragon 870 SoC from Qualcomm.

    The Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ which was supposedly listed on TENAA with the model number PENM00 is expected to feature a 6.55-inch display with a 4,500 mAh battery split into 2,250 mAh dual-cell batteries. The Reno 6 Pro+ is also expected to measure 160.8×72.5×7.99mm. The device is expected to weigh around 188 grams.

    In terms of pricing, the company has confirmed via Weibo to confirm that the devices would be launched on May 27 but it has not dropped any hints regarding pricing. A recent tip by Tipster Digital Chat Station stated earlier that the vanilla Reno 6 might start around CNY 2,500 or Rs 28,600 approximately.

    Do note that one of the hints dropped by the company is in relation to water resistance, so we may see one of these devices or possibly the entire series being IP rated for dust and water resistance.

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

