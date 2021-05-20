There is no doubt that Vodafone Idea’s prepaid offerings are better than what any other telco offers. The company has introduced some very exciting and amazing offers for its users at regular intervals, which have helped it add new subscribers in the month of February 2021. Most of the prepaid users who look for a medium-term plan opt for the 84 days offering because of the value for money proposition offered by the telcos. Today, we will look at one such prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea (Vi) that’s crushing the 84 days offerings from Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plan for 84 Days to Look Out For

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers users multiple plans with a validity of 84 days. However, the one that we are talking about comes for Rs 801. This plan from the telco is an industry-unique offering from Vi that comes with benefits that subscribers of other telcos can only dream of.

The Rs 801 plan from Vi was introduced a few months back. The plan was brought in as an offering to provide users with a high-end over-the-top (OTT) subscription benefit. With the Rs 801 plan from Vi, users get 3GB of daily data and a bonus of 48GB extra. So the total data that users get with the plan is 300GB.

There is no other telecom operator in the country with a high-quality 4G network that offers a prepaid plan for 84 days with 300GB of data to the users. Further, this plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefit for the entire 84 days.

The OTT benefit offered with the plan is Disney+ Hotstar VIP for one year. The standalone subscription to this platform will cost Rs 399 per year. Users also get the ‘Binge All Night’ and the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer from the company, along with an additional OTT benefit of Vi Movies & TV.

For the unaware, the ‘Binge All Night’ enables users to consume as much data as they want between 12 AM and 6 AM every day. It doesn’t affect the fair-usage-policy (FUP) data that the user gets with the plan. The ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer, on the other hand, allows users to collect all their unused data from the weekdays and use it on the weekends to satisfy their entertainment needs at home.

In contrast, the 3GB daily data plan from Jio for 84 days costs Rs 999, and Airtel doesn’t even offer such a plan. Jio’s plan doesn’t come with any bonus data or OTT benefits or offers such as ‘Binge All Night’ or ‘Weekend Data Rollover’.

Vi’s 3GB daily data plan for 84 days isn’t only cheaper than Jio’s plan but offers a ton of additional benefits. So clearly, Vi is crushing the other telcos when it comes to offering the best 84 days prepaid plan.