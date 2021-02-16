Vodafone Idea Offering Unlimited Data to Prepaid Users Between 12 and 6 AM

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has just announced its new unlimited data offering for the prepaid users

    Vodafone Idea (Vi) has just announced its new unlimited data offering for prepaid users. The telco will provide prepaid users with unlimited data without any fair usage policy (FUP) restrictions between 12 to 6 AM every day. Again, it is a unique data offer from Vi that no other telco is providing to its users at the moment. The unlimited data will come at no extra cost to the users and will be offered to every user who recharges with the Rs 249 plan or above.

    Vi Unlimited Data for Users to Start at Midnight

    Starting from midnight to 6 AM, Vi users recharging with the Rs 249 unlimited plan or more will get the benefit of unlimited data without any restrictions. Do note that the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer will still be provided to the eligible users. Thus this offering is more of a bonus for the users since now they can get both the Weekend Data Rollover offer and the bonus data.

    Vi said that the demand for over the top (OTT) content has risen a lot and night binging has become very common. Thus to help its users watch content seamlessly during the nights, it is offering them high-speed unlimited data.

    With the addition of this offer, Vi is now providing users with three unique offers which no other telco is offering to its users in India. First is the ‘Double Data Offer’ under which users get double FUP data than what they are supposed to get. The second is ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ offer under which users can utilise all the unused data from the weekdays on the weekends. Now the third one which is ‘Unlimited Data from Midnight to 6 AM’ for night binging or whatever the users want to do with that data.

    It will be interesting to see if Vi can retain old customers and also attract new ones with the unique offers it has rolled out.

