Railwire Broadband Tariff Plans: Check Unlimited Data & FUP Limit Plans With Prices

Railwire Broadband is offering competitive plans in the industry to compete with the likes of JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber and BSNL. Railwire is providing services across various popular states like Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Punjab and so on. In this article, we are going to discuss the plans offered by Railwire Broadband in Punjab. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) has both Unlimited and FUP Data Limit plans. The fastest broadband plan under Railwire’s arsenal is the 200 Mbps plan that’s available in both unlimited data and FUP limit versions. Continue reading to know more about the Railwire Broadband plans on offer.
Railwire Broadband Unlimited Data Plans Detailed
The broadband plans from Railwire in Punjab with unlimited data start at just Rs 499. As you can see in the table, the basic broadband plan with 10 Mbps speeds is priced at Rs 499, followed by the 20 Mbps plan at Rs 599, 50 Mbps plan at Rs 799, 100 Mbps plan at Rs 999, 150 Mbps plan at Rs 1,499, and the premium 200 Mbps plan with unlimited data costs Rs 1,899 per month.
|Unlimited Data Plans
|Port Speed
|Plan Rental (per Month)
|10 Mbps
|Rs 499/-
|20 Mbps
|Rs 599/-
|50 Mbps
|Rs 799/-
|100 Mbps
|Rs 999/-
|150 Mbps
|Rs 1,499/-
|200 Mbps
|Rs 1,899/-
Railwire Broadband FUP Plans Detailed
While there are just six broadband plans with unlimited data, Railwire has a plethora of plans with FUP limit starting at just Rs 599. The basic plan with 2 Mbps speeds, 100GB FUP limit and 512 Kbps after FUP speeds is available at Rs 599. The premium broadband plan with FUP limit ships with 200 Mbps speeds, 1000GB FUP limit and 1 Mbps after FUP speeds. All the Railwire Broadband plans with FUP limit are listed on the table.
|Port Speed*
|Monthly Rental (per Month)
|Data Usage
|After FUP
|2 Mbps
|Rs 599/-
|100GB
|512k_kbps
|4 Mbps
|Rs 799/-
|100GB
|512k_kbps
|5 Mbps
|Rs 699/-
|90GB
|512k_kbps
|6 Mbps
|Rs 499/-
|50GB
|512k_kbps
|8 Mbps
|Rs 899/-
|60GB
|512k_kbps
|8 Mbps
|Rs 999/-
|100GB
|512k_kbps
|8 Mbps
|Rs 849/-
|120GB
|1mbps_kbps
|10 Mbps
|Rs 449/-
|30GB
|1mbps_kbps
|10 Mbps
|Rs 649/-
|70GB
|1mbps_kbps
|10 Mbps
|Rs 1,099/-
|80GB
|1mbps_kbps
|10 Mbps
|Rs 599/-
|100GB
|1mbps_kbps
|10 Mbps
|Rs 1,249/-
|120GB
|1mbps_kbps
|10 Mbps
|Rs 1,349/-
|200GB
|1mbps_kbps
|16 Mbps
|Rs 1,099/-
|100GB
|2mbps_kbps
|20 Mbps
|Rs 1,499/-
|100GB
|2mbps_kbps
|20 Mbps
|Rs 699/-
|200GB
|1mbps_kbps
|20 Mbps
|Rs 1,899/-
|200GB
|2mbps_kbps
|40 Mbps
|Rs 999/-
|60GB
|1mbps_kbps
|40 Mbps
|Rs 1,399/-
|120GB
|2mbps_kbps
|40 Mbps
|Rs 799/-
|300GB
|1mbps_kbps
|50 Mbps
|Rs 2,499/-
|200GB
|2mbps_kbps
|50 Mbps
|Rs 899/-
|400GB
|1mbps_kbps
|60 Mbps
|Rs 1,699/-
|150GB
|2mbps_kbps
|75 Mbps
|Rs 949/-
|500GB
|1mbps_kbps
|80 Mbps
|Rs 1,899/-
|180GB
|2mbps_kbps
|100 Mbps
|Rs 2,699/-
|250GB
|2mbps_kbps
|100 Mbps
|Rs 999/-
|350GB
|1mbps_kbps
|100 Mbps
|Rs 1,099/-
|400GB
|1mbps_kbps
|100 Mbps
|Rs 2,999/-
|500GB
|2mbps_kbps
|125 Mbps
|Rs 1,249/-
|750GB
|1mbps_kbps
|150 Mbps
|Rs 1,499/-
|750GB
|1mbps_kbps
|200 Mbps
|Rs 1,949/-
|1000GB
|1mbps_kbps
Railwire Broadband Top-Up Plans for FUP Subscribers
Besides the broadband plans with unlimited data and FUP limit, Railwire has some top-up offering aimed at the users who choose the FUP limit plans. The five top-ups available are Rs 149 with 5GB data, Rs 249 top-up with 10GB data, Rs 199 top-up with 25GB data benefit, Rs 299 top-up with 50GB data, and finally the Rs 449 data top-up that offers 100GB data.
Top-Up Plans for FUP Subscribers
Data Usage
Plan Rental
|5GB
|Rs 149/-
|10GB
|Rs 249/-
|25GB
|Rs 199/-
|50GB
|Rs 299/-
|100GB
|Rs 449/-
Railwire Broadband Welcome Broadband Plans Detailed
Next up, we have the ‘Welcome Plans’ for new broadband subscribers. There are a total of four with 10 Mbps speeds priced at Rs 299 and going all the way up to Rs 999. The data benefit is offered on a daily basis and shown in the table, and the duration of the plans differ from each other.
|Speed
|Data Usage
|Duration
|Rental
|10 Mbps
|5GB per day
|30 days
|Rs 299/-
|10 Mbps
|5GB per day
|90 days
|Rs 499/-
|10 Mbps
|10GB per day
|30 days
|Rs 599/-
|10 Mbps
|10GB per day
|90 days
|Rs 999/-
Railwire Broadband Long-Term Plans Detailed
Lastly, there are the ‘Railwire Broadband Term Plans,’ which are basically the ISP’s long-term plans with free service. Users who choose a plan for 90 days will get additional service of ten days for free.
|Plan
|Validity
|Offer
|Any Plan
|90 Days
|10 days Extra
|180 Days
|30 days Extra
|300 Days
|60 days Extra
For 180 days, the ISP will provide 30 days of extra service, and for 300 days, users will be eligible for 60 days of free service.
Note: The plans included in this article are for Punjab. Railwire has different plans for other states.
Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.