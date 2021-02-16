Railwire Broadband Tariff Plans: Check Unlimited Data & FUP Limit Plans With Prices

Railwire Broadband is offering competitive plans in the industry to compete with the likes of JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber and BSNL. Railwire is providing services across various popular states like Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, Punjab and so on. In this article, we are going to discuss the plans offered by Railwire Broadband in Punjab. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) has both Unlimited and FUP Data Limit plans. The fastest broadband plan under Railwire’s arsenal is the 200 Mbps plan that’s available in both unlimited data and FUP limit versions. Continue reading to know more about the Railwire Broadband plans on offer.

Railwire Broadband Unlimited Data Plans Detailed

The broadband plans from Railwire in Punjab with unlimited data start at just Rs 499. As you can see in the table, the basic broadband plan with 10 Mbps speeds is priced at Rs 499, followed by the 20 Mbps plan at Rs 599, 50 Mbps plan at Rs 799, 100 Mbps plan at Rs 999, 150 Mbps plan at Rs 1,499, and the premium 200 Mbps plan with unlimited data costs Rs 1,899 per month.

Unlimited Data Plans Port Speed Plan Rental (per Month) 10 Mbps Rs 499/- 20 Mbps Rs 599/- 50 Mbps Rs 799/- 100 Mbps Rs 999/- 150 Mbps Rs 1,499/- 200 Mbps Rs 1,899/-

Railwire Broadband FUP Plans Detailed

While there are just six broadband plans with unlimited data, Railwire has a plethora of plans with FUP limit starting at just Rs 599. The basic plan with 2 Mbps speeds, 100GB FUP limit and 512 Kbps after FUP speeds is available at Rs 599. The premium broadband plan with FUP limit ships with 200 Mbps speeds, 1000GB FUP limit and 1 Mbps after FUP speeds. All the Railwire Broadband plans with FUP limit are listed on the table.

Port Speed* Monthly Rental (per Month)

Data Usage After FUP 2 Mbps Rs 599/- 100GB 512k_kbps 4 Mbps Rs 799/- 100GB 512k_kbps 5 Mbps Rs 699/- 90GB 512k_kbps 6 Mbps Rs 499/- 50GB 512k_kbps 8 Mbps Rs 899/- 60GB 512k_kbps 8 Mbps Rs 999/- 100GB 512k_kbps 8 Mbps Rs 849/- 120GB 1mbps_kbps 10 Mbps Rs 449/- 30GB 1mbps_kbps 10 Mbps Rs 649/- 70GB 1mbps_kbps 10 Mbps Rs 1,099/- 80GB 1mbps_kbps 10 Mbps Rs 599/- 100GB 1mbps_kbps 10 Mbps Rs 1,249/- 120GB 1mbps_kbps 10 Mbps Rs 1,349/- 200GB 1mbps_kbps 16 Mbps Rs 1,099/- 100GB 2mbps_kbps 20 Mbps Rs 1,499/- 100GB 2mbps_kbps 20 Mbps Rs 699/- 200GB 1mbps_kbps 20 Mbps Rs 1,899/- 200GB 2mbps_kbps 40 Mbps Rs 999/- 60GB 1mbps_kbps 40 Mbps Rs 1,399/- 120GB 2mbps_kbps 40 Mbps Rs 799/- 300GB 1mbps_kbps 50 Mbps Rs 2,499/- 200GB 2mbps_kbps 50 Mbps Rs 899/- 400GB 1mbps_kbps 60 Mbps Rs 1,699/- 150GB 2mbps_kbps 75 Mbps Rs 949/- 500GB 1mbps_kbps 80 Mbps Rs 1,899/- 180GB 2mbps_kbps 100 Mbps Rs 2,699/- 250GB 2mbps_kbps 100 Mbps Rs 999/- 350GB 1mbps_kbps 100 Mbps Rs 1,099/- 400GB 1mbps_kbps 100 Mbps Rs 2,999/- 500GB 2mbps_kbps 125 Mbps Rs 1,249/- 750GB 1mbps_kbps 150 Mbps Rs 1,499/- 750GB 1mbps_kbps 200 Mbps Rs 1,949/- 1000GB 1mbps_kbps

Railwire Broadband Top-Up Plans for FUP Subscribers

Besides the broadband plans with unlimited data and FUP limit, Railwire has some top-up offering aimed at the users who choose the FUP limit plans. The five top-ups available are Rs 149 with 5GB data, Rs 249 top-up with 10GB data, Rs 199 top-up with 25GB data benefit, Rs 299 top-up with 50GB data, and finally the Rs 449 data top-up that offers 100GB data.

Top-Up Plans for FUP Subscribers Data Usage Plan Rental 5GB Rs 149/- 10GB Rs 249/- 25GB Rs 199/- 50GB Rs 299/- 100GB Rs 449/-

Railwire Broadband Welcome Broadband Plans Detailed

Next up, we have the ‘Welcome Plans’ for new broadband subscribers. There are a total of four with 10 Mbps speeds priced at Rs 299 and going all the way up to Rs 999. The data benefit is offered on a daily basis and shown in the table, and the duration of the plans differ from each other.

Speed Data Usage Duration Rental

10 Mbps 5GB per day 30 days Rs 299/- 10 Mbps 5GB per day 90 days Rs 499/- 10 Mbps 10GB per day 30 days Rs 599/- 10 Mbps 10GB per day 90 days Rs 999/-

Railwire Broadband Long-Term Plans Detailed

Lastly, there are the ‘Railwire Broadband Term Plans,’ which are basically the ISP’s long-term plans with free service. Users who choose a plan for 90 days will get additional service of ten days for free.

Plan Validity Offer Any Plan 90 Days 10 days Extra 180 Days 30 days Extra 300 Days 60 days Extra

For 180 days, the ISP will provide 30 days of extra service, and for 300 days, users will be eligible for 60 days of free service.

Note: The plans included in this article are for Punjab. Railwire has different plans for other states.