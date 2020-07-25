Tata Sky Broadband Unlimited Data Comes with FUP Limit, All You Should Know

Tata Sky is slowly expanding its broadband services throughout the country. The company has been the number one DTH operator for quite some time now. Broadband services of the company are however still growing in the market. Tata Sky broadband comes with different kinds of plans. There are cheap plans, expensive plans, short-term plans, medium-term plans, and long-term plans. But all these features are categorised under two kinds of plans – Fixed data plans and unlimited data plans. Fixed data plans come with a fixed limit of data every month. You can opt for data rollover once you have exhausted your monthly data. Then there are unlimited data plans. Don’t go by the name though, even though its unlimited data, there is a FUP limit to it. Keep reading ahead to find out more about it.

Tata Sky Broadband FUP Limit for Unlimited Plans

Tata Sky broadband’s unlimited plans come with a FUP limit. There are two different FUP limits. One limit is of 1,500GB data every month. The other limit is of 3,300GB data every month. The 1,500GB FUP limit is put on plans for all the unlimited data plans which do not offer 300 Mbps speed. The 3,300GB FUP limit is put on the unlimited data plan which offers 300 Mbps speed.

That’s right, you don’t just get unlimited data. Even though it is a lot of data to exhaust and would actually never exhaust in a month, still it has a certain limit to it. But you still get data after you have reached the FUP limit of your unlimited data plan.

Tata Sky Unlimited Broadband Speed Post FUP Limit

After the customer has reached the FUP limit for their plan, they will keep getting data. The only difference will be the speed at which they get it. After the FUP limit has been reached, the customer would get the data at a speed of 3 Mbps. Regardless of the kind of plan, it is, post FUP limit, the internet speed for the broadband plan will be brought down to 3 Mbps.

This policy has been revised by Tata Sky. Earlier the speed post FUP limit was set at 2 Mbps. But very recently, Tata Sky has updated on its website that the speed will be 3 Mbps from now on.

On a similar note, Airtel Xstream Fiber also comes with a FUP limit for its unlimited data plans. You can upgrade your normal data plan to an unlimited plan by paying Rs 299 if you are an Airtel Xstream Fiber customer. It also offers the customers 3.3TB data every month with its unlimited plan which after exhausting will fall down.