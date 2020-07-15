Tata Sky Broadband Fixed GB Data Plans Offer Up to 500GB per Month

Tata Sky Broadband plans are catching up with the customers all around India. At the moment, Tata Sky is providing its broadband internet services in over 18 major cities of India. There are two kinds of data plans which Tata Sky offers. One is the unlimited data per month wherein you purchase a plan and get unlimited data for the month. Then there is the second kind of plan which offers a fixed amount of data for a month. We are going to be focusing on fixed monthly data for today. Tata Sky offers plans with four different timestamps – 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months. There are four plans inside each timestamp. Let’s take a look at all of them.

Tata Sky Broadband Fixed Data Plan for 1 Month

The first Fixed GB broadband plan from Tata Sky comes for Rs 790 alone with 150GB monthly data at 50 Mbps speed. The second plan comes for Rs 950 offering 250GB data at 100 Mbps speed. Moving on, the third plan comes for Rs 1,000 offering 500GB data at 50 Mbps speed. Lastly, there’s a Fixed GB plan for Rs 1,050 which offers 500GB data at 100 Mbps speed.

There is no special offer included in any of the plans. With every plan, you get a free router, safe custody and data rollover facility. But you will have to pay the installation charges.

Tata Sky Broadband Fixed Data Plan for 3 Months

Moving onto the Tata Sky Fixed GB broadband plans with 3 months validity, the first offering comes for Rs 2,250 with 150GB data at 50 Mbps speeds. The second plan is priced at Rs 2,700 offering 250GB data at 100 Mbps speeds. The third plan comes for Rs 2,850 offering 500GB data at 50 Mbps speed. The last plan is retailing for Rs 3,000 with 500GB data at 100 Mbps speeds.

There is no special offer included with any plan. But similar to the monthly plans, you get a free router along with free installation as well. Data rollover facility along with safe custody is provided as well.

Tata Sky Broadband Fixed Data Plan for 6 Months

Talking about the half-yearly plans, they start at Rs 4,050 offering 150GB data at 50 Mbps speeds. The second plan comes for Rs 4,860 offering 250GB data at 100 Mbps speed. The third plan comes for Rs 5,130 offering 500GB data at 50 Mbps speed. The last plan comes for Rs 5,400 offering 500GB data at 100 Mbps speed. All the plans come with a 10% discount. With that, you get a free router, free installation, data rollover facility, and safe custody.

Tata Sky Broadband Fixed Data Plan for 12 Months

During the lockdown, majority of users are opting annual broadband plans and Tata Sky Broadband has covered those as well. The first plan comes for Rs 7,650 offering 150GB data at 50 Mbps speed. The second plan comes for Rs 9,180 offering 250GB data monthly at 100 Mbps speed. The third plan comes for Rs 9,690 offering 500GB data monthly at 50 Mbps. The last plan comes for Rs 10,200 offering 500GB data at 100 Mbps speed. All the plans get a 15% discount. Along with the discount, you also get a free router, free installation, data rollover facility and safe custody.