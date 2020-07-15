Realme 6 Pro Vs Poco M2 Pro: Differences Explained

Poco launched one of its most-awaited and anticipated smartphones of the year- the Poco M2 Pro. It was launched in the same price segment as of Realme 6 Pro. The Realme 6 Pro comes for Rs 18,499 whereas the Poco M2 Pro comes for a starting price of Rs 13,999. A similarity both of these devices have is that they both come with the Snapdragon 720G chipsets. If looked carefully, the Poco M2 Pro feels like a rebranded version of Realme Note 9 Pro. Let’s compare the Poco M2 Pro and Realme 6 Pro to understand the differences both of these smartphones have.

Realme 6 Pro Vs Poco M2 Pro: Display

Starting with Poco M2 Pro, it comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display and has an aspect ratio of 20:9. The pixel density of the display is 395 PPI. Realme 6 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display and the same aspect ratio but gets an upper hand with the 90Hz refresh rate on the screen. For the protection of the screen, the Realme 6 Pro comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front only whereas the Poco M2 Pro comes with a triple layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and is a much better option for you if you keep dropping your phone now and then.

Realme 6 Pro Vs Poco M2 Pro: Camera

In the camera department, the Realme 6 Pro wins the race in terms of on-paper specifications. It comes with a quad-camera setup in the rear. The Realme 6 Pro has a 64MP Samsung Shooter as its primary lens and paired with a 12MP telephoto sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is a dual-camera setup in the Realme 6 Pro with a combination of 16MP Sony wide-angle-lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Coming to the Poco M2 Pro, it comes with a quad-camera setup as well. Its primary camera is a 48MP sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. As for selfies, the Poco M2 Pro comes with a single shooter only equipped with a 16MP lens.

Realme 6 Pro Vs Poco M2 Pro: Battery

The battery is one of the most important factors to consider while purchasing a smartphone. It is what keeps your smartphone going on throughout the day. Gamer or not, you need a smartphone with a big battery. The Realme 6 Pro comes with a 4300mAh battery whereas the Poco M2 Pro comes with a 5000mAh battery. For charging, the Realme 6 Pro comes with a 30W fast charging support and the Poco M2 Pro comes with a 33W fast charging support. So in terms of battery, Poco M2 Pro is the clear winner.

Realme 6 Pro Vs Poco M2 Pro: Processor

As mentioned above, both the smartphones are powered by the same Snapdragon 720G chipset. Even the cores inside the chipset are the same with Adreno 618 GPU and maximum clock speed being the same as well. So you can expect both the smartphones to perform more of the same. As for the operating system, Realme 6 Pro comes with Android 10 on top of Realme UI and the Poco M2 Pro comes with Android 10 as well on top of a UI which has a touch of MIUI to it.

Realme 6 Pro Vs Poco M2 Pro: Verdict

Overall both the smartphones are really good for the price they are offered. If you want to save some money, then go for Poco M2 Pro. But if you want to get a notch better camera experience than Poco M2 Pro, then go for Realme 6 Pro. There are other factors as well on which you can look at. As for performance, there is nothing too big a difference between both the smartphones.