Realme Smartwatch, Bluetooth Speaker and Realme 6 Pro Purple Variant to Launch in India Soon

Realme is one of the most lovable and fast-growing companies in India. Recently, Realme launched its budget phone Realme 6i which rocked the world’s first MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Not only this, but Realme also stepped in the wearable segment and launched its first fitness band in India. Recently, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth teased the first look of Realme Smartwatch in the latest episode of AskMadhav on YouTube. It is expected that the company will soon launch Realme Smartwatch in India. Not only this, but Realme might also launch a light purple variant of Realme 6 Pro along with Bluetooth speaker. Realme already confirmed that it would grow as a lifestyle brand this year, competing with Xiaomi.

Realme Took Design Inspiration of Smartwatch from Apple

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth was wearing the Smartwatch in the recent episode of AskMadhav. The Smartwatch, as seen in the video, has a square-shaped dial and a black strap. Not only this, but Madhav also stated that Realme would soon launch a light purple variant of Realme 6 Pro. It is also expected that Realme will also launch a white colour variant of Realme 6 Pro.

Taking about Realme Band, the company might roll out new skins and will fix a call notification bug with a future OTA update. Madhav also marked that Realme will roll out exclusive features of Realme 6 Pro like front camera slow motion and UIS to the Realme 6. However no official launch dates have been revealed by Madhav Sheth regarding the launch of Smartwatch, light purple variant of Realme 6 Pro and Bluetooth speakers.

Realme Postpones the Launch of Narzo Series in India

Realme recently launched its third smartphone in the Realme 6 series. The Realme 6i has decent specs for a budget smartphone. However, the company has launched Realme 6i in Myanmar only for now.

The Realme 6i is expected to be launched in the Indian market soon as Realme Narzo 10. The device rocks a 5000 mAh battery for long-lasting performance. Not only this, the Realme 6i include 48MP AI quad-camera setup. Realme 6i is currently available in two variants in Myanmar. Also, the smartphone will be available in two colour options. Lastly, Realme runs on Android 10, which is based on Realme UI 1.0 out of the box. Realme delayed the launch o Narzo 10 in India due to the lockdown.