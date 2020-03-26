Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Differences Explained

Highlights The Redmi Note 8 Pro has better camera features than the Redmi Note 9 Pro

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is a watered-down version of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

The smartphones are available in Mi.com, Mi Stores and Amazon India

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro along with Redmi Note 9 Pro Max smartphone in the Indian Market. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is the successor of Redmi Note 8 Pro in India. Both the smartphones by Xiaomi are priced in the mid-range segment starting from Rs 12,999. Also, Xiaomi slashed the price of Redmi Note 8 Pro; The smartphone was launched at a retail price starting from Rs 14,999, however, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is currently priced at Rs 13,999 after the recent price drop. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is probably the powerful mid-range smartphone under Rs 15,000 as it has the MediaTek Helio G90T chipset. Now that the Note 8 Pro is succeeded by Note 9 Pro, here are all the differences between the two phones.

Redmi Note 9 Pro: Features, Pricing and Availability

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is one step below from the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. However, the Redmi Note 9 Pro rocks amazing features in the mid-range segment. The device is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G along with 48MP primary sensor on the back and 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera for an amazing picture. Not only this, but the device also has a 5MP macro sensor with 2MP portrait sensor for amazing portraits.

The notable thing about Redmi Note 9 Pro which makes it more appealing to the buyers is the Full HD+ 20:9 Cinematic Screen with a punch hole located at the top left. The screen also features the famous Aura Balance Design. As of pricing, the Redmi Note 9 Pro is available in two variants. The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 12,999 whereas the 6GB+128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The smartphone is available in mi.com, Mi Homes, Mi Stores and Amazon India.

Redmi Note 8 Pro: Features, Pricing and Availability

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is currently the best mid-range smartphone in the Indian market. The device rocks a MediaTek Helio G90T Chipset which is packed with 6GB+64 GB for an amazing performance. Also, the device has a 64MP primary sensor along with the 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2MP depth and a macro sensor for portraits and close up shots. The device is available in three different variants. The base variant of 6GB+64 GB is currently priced at Rs 13,999 whereas the 6GB+128GB is priced at Rs 15,999. Also, the 8GB+128 GB variant is available at Rs 17,999. Redmi Note 8 Pro is available in Mi Stores, Mi Home, mi.com and Amazon India.