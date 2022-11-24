Dizo Watch R Talk with Bluetooth Calling Support Arrives in India

The global launch of DIZO Watch R Talk Go occurred last week. The product has now entered the Indian market under the Realme TechLife brand. In the Watch R series, which also includes the Watch R and Watch R Talk, the most recent product is the third instalment. It is the least expensive model in the lineup and comes with slightly less powerful specs than the other two models.

The DIZO Watch R Talk Go resembles the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in appearance and has two buttons on the right side in addition to a sporty aluminium rim. Tempered glass with a 7H hardness shields the screen. The smartwatch has a 1.39-inch display with a 360 x 360pixel resolution and 550 nits of brightness.

The DIZO Watch R Talk Go has a heart rate and SpO2 sensor, a menstrual cycle tracker, and a sleep tracker for those who are health-conscious. Additionally, it can track your steps, calories burned, hydration, sedentary reminders, mood, stress, and fatigue levels. There are more than 110 indoor and outdoor sports modes supported by wearable technology.

A single chipset powers the DIZO Watch R Talk Go, resulting in a less-efficient device with a stable Bluetooth 5.2 connection. Calls can be accepted and rejected by users, and voice assistants can be activated. For calls, the device offers noise cancellation. A 300mAh battery unit powers the smartwatch, and it is claimed to last for 10 days with normal use and 9 days with Bluetooth calling. The wearable device includes practical features like notifications, camera and music control, weather updates, and more.

Priced at Rs 3,999, the DIZO Watch R Talk Go is currently on sale for Rs 3,499 for a brief time. Starting on November 30th, Flipkart will begin selling it. The smartwatch comes in Classic Black, Silver Grey, and Thunder Blue colours.