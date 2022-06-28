Realme Techlife’s Dizo Buds P Launched in India

Dizo has introduced a brand-new set of completely wireless earbuds under the name Dizo Buds P in India. As a member of the Buds series, it joins the already existing Buds Z and the Buds Z Pro. Additional features include noise cancellation for calls, up to 40 hours of playback time, and more with the new Buds P. Let’s just have a look at them.

Dizo Buds P specifications

With each bud weighing 3.5g, the Dizo Buds P have a partial in-ear design. In order to improve the bass, the Buds P have 13mm drivers and the Bass Boost+ algorithm. The latency of the earbuds can be reduced to 88ms by activating the Game Mode, which is a user-friendly choice. The ability to block out background noise contributes to a better calling experience.

Not only that, the Buds P feature a smart touch controls that include double tapping to play or pause music and answer or hang up calls, triple tapping to move to the next song, long pressing one earbud for two seconds to reject an incoming call, and long pressing both earbuds for two seconds to turn on or off game mode.

According to the manufacturer, a single charge would provide 7 hours of playback time and a 40-hour battery life with the charging case. According to claims, the Dizo Buds P can play music for 4 hours after only 10 minutes of charging. The earphones may be charged using USB Type-C. For a better user experience, the Dizo earbuds can be connected to the Realme Link app. Recall that the Buds P are IPX water resistant and feature Bluetooth v5.3.

Dizo Buds P price in India

There will be three colour choices for the Dizo Buds P including Dynamo Black, Marble White, and Shady Blue.

India has seen the release of the Buds P from the Realme Techlife-affiliated brand Dizo. On July 5 at 12 p.m. IST, the earphones will be available for purchase. While the earbuds are now advertised on the official Dizo website for a special launch price of Rs 1,299, the Dizo press release stated that the Buds P will initially be offered at a price of Rs 1,599. Also, Flipkart will be the outlet for the earbud’s sales.