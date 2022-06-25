OnePlus Anticipated to Launch Two TWS Earbuds, Smartwatch, and Fitness Band Soon

OnePlus has already introduced a number of devices and has the OnePlus 10T on the way, 2022 is going to be busy for OnePlus. According to a recent disclosure from tipster Mukul Sharma, the brand is also paying attention to the AIoT market. Sharma claims that the company intends to introduce the two TWS earphones, a OnePlus Watch, and a fitness band. The latter two are reportedly the OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Band sequels that were introduced back in March 2021. One of the TWS earbuds will be sold under the Nord brand, and the other will be sold under the OnePlus name.

The OnePlus TWS model, according to our speculation, will be reasonably priced, while the other model might be a more expensive model, akin to the OnePlus Buds Pro. According to Mukul, the launch may coincide with the release of a few OnePlus smartphones in Q3.

OnePlus is preparing two TWS earbuds, Watch 2 and Band 2

It appears that OnePlus is getting ready to dominate the industry and provide consumers with a variety of options.

In terms of smartphones, OnePlus is also rebranding the OPPO A57 and Reno 8 Pro in addition to the CPH2455 and CPH2413, two additional OPPO devices. We think that the company is preparing to introduce a variety of phones in the upcoming months, which should enable the brand to rank among the top five smartphone manufacturers in the nation. Xiaomi, Samsung, Realme, OPPO, and Vivo are now dominating the list.

OnePlus Nord Buds

The 12.4mm dynamic drivers and Dolby Atmos audio with support for custom equalisers are the features of the OnePlus Nord Buds. The earbuds have two microphones inside for calls, but they don’t have active noise cancellation.

Additionally, they come with Bluetooth v5.2 for communications and 94ms low-latency mode for gaming. The Nord Buds’ battery life is up to 7 hours on a single charge and 30 hours when used in conjunction with the charging case. Not only that, they feature an IP55 designation for water and dust protection, which is always a plus.