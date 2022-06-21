Oppo A57 (2022) Launched in India With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC

The Oppo A57 is a Chinese smartphone that features 33W SuperVOOC charging and a 5,000mAh battery unit. The new device has an Oppo Glow Design and Ultra-Linear Stereo speakers, as well as a 6.56-inch touchscreen. It is powered by a MediaTek G35 octa-core SoC. Out of the box, the device runs ColorOS 12, a custom skin based on Android 11. Let’s have a look at the specs, features and other details about the smartphone.

Oppo A57 specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution, 269 PPI, and 600nits of peak brightness. It only has a regular refresh rate of 60Hz, but it also has Panda MN228 Glass protection. The Oppo A57 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which can be coupled with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM.

The device comes pre-installed with ColorOS 12, a custom skin based on Android 11, and is powered by a massive 5,000mAh battery that enables 33W rapid charging. A side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type C charging connector, 3.5mm headphone jack, and IPX4 and IPX5 water and dust resistant ratings are among the other features.

Talking about the camera specifications, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP mono lens. For taking selfies and video calls the device has an 8MP camera on the front. The camera of the smartphone also have up to 1080p video recording capabilities at 30fps.

Oppo A57 price

The new smartphone has a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage edition. The device is presently available for purchase on the company’s official website. In India, the new Oppo A57 is available in two colour options, including a Glowing Green and Glowing Black variant.