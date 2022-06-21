Nothing Phone 1 Bags TUV SUD Safety Certification

The virtual event for the debut of the Nothing Phone 1 will take place in London on July 12 at 8:30 pm IST. Nothing recently unveiled the device’s first official look, revealing the device’s back surface. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoC and run on NothingOS, which is based on Android. The handset has apparently received TUV SUD security certification ahead of its formal launch. It will be available on Flipkart in India. Let’s take a closer look at the next smartphone.

On Twitter, tipster Mukul Sharma sent a screenshot of a TUV SUD certification listing for Nothing Phone 1. Apart from model number A063, the listing does not offer any new information about the phone.

Nothing Phone 1 will be unveiled on July 12 as part of a virtual event called 'Return to Instinct,' and the business is actively teasing its first smartphone via social media accounts and a dedicated microsite. The handset has apparently received TUV SUD safety certification ahead of its official unveiling. An image of Flipkart code has also surfaced online, indicating a listing of accessories for the Nothing Phone 1.

Moreover, the tipster sent a snapshot of Flipkart's internal code, which shows a listing for Nothing Phone 1 cases and covers. According to the rumour, the next handset's accessories would be sold on the e-commerce website.

The UK firm, helmed by ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, recently announced a limited edition of the Nothing Phone 1 would be auctioned off on the internet marketplace StockX. The first 100 pieces of the smartphone will be auctioned off starting June 21.