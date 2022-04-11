Infinix Hot 11 2022 Specifications Listed on Flipkart Ahead of April 15 Launch

The Hong-Kong based mobile manufacturer Infinix which is majorly known for its budget devices in India is gearing up for the launch of Infinix Hot 11 2022 in the country later this week. The upcoming budget smartphone has been slated for a launch on April 15 and the launch has now been confirmed on Flipkart. Just ahead of the launch, the specifications of the smartphone have been listed on Flipkart giving us some major intel on the device. Let’s take a look at everything we know about the soon-to-be-launched Infinix Hot 11 2022.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 Specifications

The Infinix Hot 11 2022 will arrive with a display featuring a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 89.5% screen to body ratio, 550nits brightness, and 114% sRGB colour gamut. Going by the previous reports, the device is most likely to feature a 90Hz LCD display. The Flipkart listing of the smartphone confirms a large 5,000mAh battery with support for Type-C charging. Although, the company is yet to reveal intel on the charging technology of the handset.

As far as the design of the Infinix Hot 11 2022 is considered, it has been confirmed that it will come with a holographic design along with flat edges around the body. The Flipkart listing confirms a magic trail pattern on the rear side as well. The smartphone will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security purposes. Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be launched in India in three colour options – Aurora Green, Polar Black, and Sunset Gold.

Even though nothing is mentioned regarding the processor of the device, recent reports have suggested that Infinix Hot 11 2022 will be powered by an octa-core UniSoC T700 processor coupled with Mali G52 GPU. The device could feature 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The charging tech could possibly be an 18W fast charge.

For the camera part, the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP camera along with an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The rear camera module will also have an LED flash and the cameras will come with AI modes. The device will also feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. The brand has confirmed that the smartphone will be priced under Rs 10,000 same as it was last year.