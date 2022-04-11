Vivo S15 Pro Specifications Surfaces as Company Plans to Introduce the Vivo S15 Series

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo is apparently planning to launch its Vivo S15 series of smartphones in China which will arrive as a successor to the Vivo S12 series which was launched back in 2021. While nothing is confirmed, speculations suggest that the upcoming Vivo S15 series will consist of three models – Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro, and Vivo S15E. Now in a new development, the known tipster Digital Chat Station has shared some of the major specs of the upcoming Vivo S15 Pro handset. Let’s take a look.

Vivo S15 Series Details

According to the information shared by the tipster, Vivo S15 Pro will come featuring an OLED panel that will carry support for a high refresh rate and the screen of the device will most likely have curved edges. The tipster also revealed that the Vivo S15 Pro model will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and will feature 80W charging support. Vivo S15 Pro will come with a 50MP primary camera on the back and will have additional features such as NFC, an IR blaster, and a linear motor.

On the other hand, based on the intel provided by the tipster, the base Vivo S15 model will come featuring a Snapdragon 870 chipset under the hood. No other information was shared regarding the vanilla model. Vivo S15 is also expected to come with an eye-catching design just like its predecessor – the Vivo S12 series.

Lastly, talking about the Vivo S15E, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED FHD+ screen. The device is anticipated to feature an unspecified 2.8 GHz octa-processor. The smartphone could feature 6GB or 8GB or 12GB of RAM coupled with 128GB or 256GB or 512GB of internal storage capacity. The smartphone could feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. The device could be backed by a 4605mAh battery along with 66W fast charge support.

Vivo is continuously expanding its portfolio by launching a number of devices. The company will be introducing Vivo X Fold, X Note, and Vivo Pad today in China. Later this month, the brand will introduce its Vivo X80 series of smartphones. Based on this, it can be speculated that the Vivo S15 could arrive next month in China.