OnePlus 10R Might Feature 80W Fast Charging, Dimensity 8100 SoC

This year OnePlus is expected to launch many new smartphones and other lines of accessories. Amongst them is the affordable sort of flagship device – the OnePlus 10R. Now, of course, it is going to be an upgrade over the OnePlus 9R. But this time around, OnePlus might ditch a Qualcomm chipset and go with the Dimensity 8100 SoC instead. The Chinese tech giant had decided to pack the Snapdragon 870 SoC from Qualcomm in the 9R. But with the 10R, that might change to Dimensity 8100 SoC. But this is not all; a few more key specifications of the smartphone are out right now. Let’s take a look at them.

OnePlus 10R Specifications Expected

According to a 91Mobiles report in collaboration with a famous tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus 10R could be the rebranded version of Realme GT Neo 3. The OnePlus 10R might sport a 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. The display is also said to support HDR10+.

As mentioned above, the smartphone might pack the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device might pack a 5000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

But in one of the biggest surprises, OnePlus might not integrate the alert slider into this smartphone. This is something that could be a major disappointment for the fans. In the camera department, the device might feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies, there might be a 16MP sensor at the front. Further, the device might run on OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box and have Gorilla Glass protection at the top. The report says that there could be a version of the smartphone with 150W fast charging and a 4500mAh battery.