OnePlus 10 Pro Price Leaked, Might be More Expensive than OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro, which launched in 2021, was a shocker for many as the company had priced the smartphone starting at Rs 64,999 in India, and its superior memory variant came for Rs 69,999. This meant that OnePlus was in now the league of Apple and Samsung with its ‘Pro’ smartphones. The OnePlus 10 Pro is just days away from its official launch in the country. The device has already launched in the international market and will make its way to India on March 31, 2022. A popular tipster, namely Abhishek Yadav, has leaked the price of the smartphone.

OnePlus 10 Pro Price Leaked Before Launch

Yadav said that the OnePlus 10 Pro would be available in India in two memory variants where the base variant will cost Rs 66,999 and the superior variant will cost Rs 71,999. Of course, there should be cashback offers bundled with credit and debit cards of major banks. However, if this is true, then the OnePlus 10 Pro would become the most expensive smartphone launched by OnePlus in the Indian market. The smartphone will go on the first sale from April 5, 2022, and will launch in two colours — Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black.

Note that the actual price of the smartphone could be very different from the one mentioned here as it is a leak and not an actual announcement from the company.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro has already launched for the international market; thus, we know its specifications. The only thing we don’t know officially is the price. But that will be cleared on March 31, 2022, as the device is launched in the country.

The OnePlus 10 Pro packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of RAM. It has a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution with 1300nits of maximum brightness.

The device comes with a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging (wired) and 50W wireless charging. There’s a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor with OIS support, 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3.3x optical zoom with OIS. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 32MP sensor at the front.