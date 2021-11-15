Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Might Go Official on November 30

The US-based chipset maker Qualcomm has confirmed when it will host the Snapdragon Summit. Usually, the company will launch its flagship chipsets during this annual event. Now, Qualcomm has confirmed that the event will be hosted on November 30. Previously, it was rumoured that the company would unveil the successor to the Snapdragon 888 chipset, and it is tipped to be dubbed Snapdragon 898 or Snapdragon 895 SoC.

Qualcomm Summit Date Confirmed

From the recent reports, it looks like the upcoming chipset will be called Snapdragon 895 or Snapdragon 898 soC, with the reports speculating the last option. On the other hand, it looks like both names might not materialise as it is also speculated that it might be named Snapdragon 8 Gen1. We can get to know more details about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 from here.

Going by the fresh speculation pertaining to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 as leaked by a well-known tipster Ice Universe on Twitter, the chipset could be unveiled on November 30. As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the time of the event. However, it looks like Qualcomm is right on track this year as it is all set to unveil the next-generation flagship mobile processor at the same time of the year as usual.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Rumoured Specs

From the details of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 that have been leaked in the past with the moniker Snapdragon 898 SoC, it is touted to deliver up to 20% more performance than the existing Snapdragon 888 SoC. The chipset could be built on the 4nm process. It would be interesting to see how the chipset curbs down the heat as the devices using the Snapdragon 888 chipset were associated with thermal issues.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset is believed to feature a four-cluster core layout, which will give a prime 2x core, which is speculated to be clocked at 3 GHz. It is hinted that three of these cores will be clocked at a low frequency than the prime X2 core. Also, there will be four efficiency cores, of which two will handle high-frequency, and the other two will handle low-frequency.

Moreover, the benchmark scores of the upcoming Qualcomm chip have been leaked. Going by the same, the chipset has scored 1,250 and 4000 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.