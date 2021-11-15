Redmi Smart Band Pro May Launch in India with Redmi Note 11T 5G

The launch event in China last month witnessed the reveal of the Redmi Smart Band Pro and Redmi Watch 2 Lite. As of now, Redmi Smart Band Pro is awaited to go on sale in the upcoming weeks in European countries. According to the tipster Mukul Sharma, the company could soon launch Redmi Smart Band Pro in India as well however no date has been confirmed. The speculations are being made that the smartwatch could launch with Redmi Note 11T 5G on November 30.

Redmi Smart Band Pro is next in line after its previous model Redmi Smart Band. The upcoming smartwatch will compete with Huawei Watch Fit and Samsung Galaxy Fit fitness trackers. The smartwatch was also spotted in a poster which hints towards the fact that the watch will be indeed launched in India.

Specifications of Redmi Smart Band Pro

The display of the soon arriving Redmi Smart Band Pro might feature a 1.47-inch (194×368 pixels) AMOLED touch with 282-pixel density, 100% NTSC color gamut coverage, 8-bit colour depth, and up to 450nits of peak brightness. The smart band is expected to work with smartphones that operate on Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and later versions. Users might be able to access it through Xiaomi Wear/ Xiaomi Wear Lite Apps.

The device will most probably be backed by a 200mAh battery and would run for 14 days on a typical charge and for 20 days on power saver mode. The device supports Bluetooth v5 and will use Apollo 3.5 processor. It has also been certified by 5ATM for being dust and water-resistant.

The additional features of the Redmi Smart Band Pro include heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep quality tracking. Along with various workout modes and workout tracking the device also supports features that include deep breathing exercises, stress level monitoring, menstrual tracking, and more.

Globally the only colour available for the device is black, so it will be a thing to see whether the makers opt for any other colour in India. The price tag of the device and other additional details of the device is still unknown and users will probably have to wait until its launch to find out.