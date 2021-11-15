Redmi Note 11T 5G India Launch Confirmed for November 30

Redmi Note 11T 5G is confirmed to launch in India on November 30, 2021. According to the speculations in the market, the smartphone is expected to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 which launched in China last month. The device is expected to come in three storage variants. Now the company has confirmed that the smartphone will launch on November 30, 2021. The teaser rolled out by the company doesn’t mention any other details about the device. However, if the device is in fact a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 launched in China last month, there are a few things that we can guess about the device.

Redmi Note 11T 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the smartphone could feature a 50MP primary sensor at the rear paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, the device might feature a 16MP sensor at the front.

The Redmi Note 11T might pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. These are not the confirmed details but mostly the device will come with all the above-mentioned specifications.

As for the pricing, that’s in the dark and quoting any amount would be a wild guess. However, it would be good to see the Redmi Note 11T priced anywhere around the Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 mark. Anything more than that would feel quite expensive if the device comes with the above-mentioned features/specifications.

More details about the Redmi Note 11T should come out from Xiaomi in the coming days as the launch is very nearby. Once again, the smartphone will launch in India on November 30, 2021.