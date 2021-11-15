Huawei Likely to be Ousted from Canada’s 5G Journey

The impact of alleged ties between Huawei and the Chinese government has been very bad for the former’s business. Huawei has been one of the major telecom gear vendors across the world. But many countries are now considering keeping Huawei out of their 5G plans. With 5G, the term connectivity would evolve into something new. The kind of data that will be generated with hyper-connectivity that 5G will enable will be too great for any nation to fall into the wrong hands.

According to a report from The Canadian Press, Huawei is likely to be ousted from Canada’s 5G journey because of security concerns. The conservatives are pressing the liberals to keep Huawei out of Canada’s 5G to ensure that Beijing can’t spy on Canada.

Chinese Government Might Force Huawei to Surrender Info

It may be possible that the Chinese government and Huawei have no ties. But there’s also a distinct possibility that Huawei is asked or rather forced by the Chinese government to surrender information about the application use patterns and personal information of the Canadians.

The reason why conservatives are worried about this happening is because of the law that Chinese companies need to follow. As per the law, Chinese organisations and companies need to help the state intelligence if and when required.

Huawei has said multiple times that it does not engage in espionage, but no one can really know about the inner workings.

However, Alykhan Velshi, Huawei Canada’s Vice President of Corporate Affairs, said the company complies with the rules and regulations of 180 countries across the world, and if Huawei were to violate the trust it has built, it would only be able to sell in one country.

Regardless of Huawei’s history, the risk for governments across the world to include Huawei in its next-generation connectivity plans is too big. Trusting Huawei would be like a gamble, but only this time, a whole nation would be at stake.