Huawei Watch Fit Launched in India with 1.64-inch AMOLED Display, Priced Rs 8,990

Huawei has launched the Huawei Watch Fit in the Indian domestic market on Monday. Globally, Huawei was first disclosed in the month of August and was teased on Amazon India the previous week. Packing up solid 10-day battery life and features like 24*7 heart monitoring, the wearable comes with a 1.64-inch vivid AMOLED display. Having similarities with the newly launched Redmi Smart Band Pro, the Huawei Watch Fit comes with over 97 workout modes and all-day SpO2 monitoring.

Features of the Huawei Watch Fit

Equipped with adaptive brightness on its 1.64-inch HD AMOLED display, the device has a 70% screen-to-body ratio. Moreover, the Huawei Watch Fit is preloaded with six watch faces and has options of over 130 watch faces with customization.

The most appealing feature of the Huawei Watch Fit is the 97 workout modes available with advanced tracking. The workout mode consists of 11 professional modes including running, walking, cycling, and swimming, and 85 other modes including fitness training, dancing, ball games, and more. Furthermore, the built-in fitness courses and standardised exercises give users an opportunity to have personal training without the need for any smartphones or any other device.

The other important additional health-related feature of the Huawei Watch Fit include monitoring of menstrual cycle, heart rate, sleep, and more. On the other hand, the Huawei TruSleep 2.0 provides real-time heart-rate monitoring and sleep stage monitoring along with sleep respiration quality.

The battery life of the Huawei Watch Fit is quite impressive as it claims to offer 10-day battery life with non-stop monitoring of the heart rate and sleep. Moreover, as per the claims the smartwatch can operate for a full day with just 5 minutes of charge and can get charged up to 70% in just half an hour.

The additional features of the Huawei Watch Fit include recording of daily steps, providing alerts for SMS and incoming calls, showing notifications from social media applications, and more. Users can also operate the music on their smartphone using the watch. Last but not least it also includes features such as weather, alarm, timer, and stopwatch.

Huawei Watch Fit Price

The sales of the Huawei Watch Fit will begin from November 2nd, 2021 exclusively on Amazon India. The watch has been priced in India at Rs 8,990. Users will have various options for the strap color of the wearable Sakura Pink, Isle Blue, Graphite Black, and more. The launch offer of the Huawei Watch Fit includes a free Huawei Mini Speaker on every purchase and the offer will be valid until the end of the stock.