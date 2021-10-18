Tagg Verve Plus, Fitness Geared Smartwatch Launched in India for Rs 1899

Tagg, one of the leading consumer electronics brands, has launched the Tagg Verve Plus, a fitness focus smartwatch in India. The smartwatch is powered by a Realtek chipset equipped with Sense+TM technology. There are over 16 sports modes that Tagg Verve Plus can support, and because of its ultra-wide screen, you will never have to face issues with understanding what’s displayed. One of the best features of this smartwatch is the IP68 water-resistance rating. This means that you can comfortably take the Tagg Verve Plus for swimming whenever you want.

Tagg Verve Plus Specifications

Tagg Verve Plus comes with a 1.69-inch ultra-wide IPS-LCD display with a screen resolution of 240x280 pixels. The maximum brightness that this smartwatch can support is 500nits which is not bad. There are multiple watch faces that users can switch between to keep their experience fresh.

As mentioned above, there are over 16 sports modes that this smartwatch can support. These modes are - Cycling, Skipping, Swimming, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Hiking, Walking, Basketball, Football, Dancing, Yoga, Sit Up, Indoor Running, Outdoor Running.

Further, because of IP68 rating, you can even run in rains and not worry about your smartwatch getting damaged. The Tagg Verve Plus comes with support for a temperature monitor, blood oxygen monitor, blood pressure monitor, sleep tracker, and a heart rate sensor.

There is also support for the menstrual cycle tracker, which is a great feature for women. The company says that with one full charge, you can use the smartwatch for up to 10 days without any interruptions.

Tagg Verve Plus Price

Tagg Verve Plus is has launched in three colour variants in India - black, silver, and golden. The smartwatch could be paired with both iOS and Android. The Tagg Verve Plus has launched for a price of Rs 1,899 in India. It is available for purchase via Flipkart.