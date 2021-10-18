OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Launched in India for Rs 16,990

Exciting news for all the Potter heads, OnePlus has launched its special Harry Potter edition watch in India. It will be available from October 21, 2021. OnePlus had launched its first smartwatch earlier this year in two colour variants. After that, a cobalt version with green straps and a green dial was added to the collection. Now, OnePlus has decided to further expand the series with a Harry Potter special edition. It is inspired by the series of seven fantasy novels loved by its readers worldwide, Harry Potter.

This device shows the Harry Potter iconic logo when switched on.

OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition Specifications, Price

The most exciting part of this watch is that it comes with the faces of all four houses – Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Ravenclaw. Another interesting detail of this watch is that the Hogwarts crest embossed band is vegan leather

It comes with the Hogwarts logo embossed unique strap. The smartwatch is set to be priced at 16,990. The device will first go on sale via OnePlus.in, OnePlus App Store, Red Cable Club App and offline OnePlus stores as well. One can secure the limited-edition smartwatch through the easy access sale starting at 12:00 PM IST on October 21 via the OnePlus App Store.

In addition, smartwatch users have multiple UI options to choose from in terms of font, icons and animation.

This smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch display with 454 by 454 resolution. It comes with a 5ATM IP68 water resistance rating and has over 110 workout types. It also offers a full day battery performance with just 5 minutes of charging. Speaking of the software, this watch runs on RTOS. It offers features like stress tracker, heartbeat monitor, sleep tracker, SpO2 monitor, etc. The case comes with the lightning bolt reminding of the Harry Potter iconic scar is inscribed on the power button.