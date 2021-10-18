Nokia XR20, a Premium Smartphone With Military Grade Build Launched in India

Nokia XR20, a smartphone that has already launched in Europe has today arrived in India. The device’s speciality is the military-grade design that will help the smartphone survive extreme weather conditions. It can even stay underwater for one hour and keep functioning. The company has promised that the smartphone will keep receiving four years of monthly security updates along with three years of major Android updates. Let’s take a look at the complete specifications and price of the Nokia XR20 in India.

Nokia XR20 Specifications

Nokia XR20 comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for protection. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

For the unaware, the Snapdragon 480 SoC brings support for 5G. There are a lot of features and specifications inside the device including Action Cam mode which helps in shooting stable videos, OZO spatial recording support with wind-noise cancelling. The fingerprint sensor is mounted at the side of the device.

There is a 4630mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast-charging and 15W Qi Wireless charging. The device weighs a massive 248 grams so it won’t be a very light experience with this smartphone.

Nokia XR20 Price in India

Nokia XR20 has launched for a price of Rs 46,999 in India. The device comes in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company will avail the device for pre-bookings from October 20, 2021. It will be available in two different colours including the Ultra Blue and Granite and will go on first sale starting October 30, 2021. The Nokia XR20 will also come with support for Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and carry a 3.5mm headphone jack.