Samsung Galaxy S and Note Series Smartphones That Will Receive Android 12



Finally, the stable version of Android 12 is here. Notably, the Google Pixel users have not received the stable version of the OS, and it remains to be seen when it will be available. At this point in time, the Android Developer blog has estimated that the stable Android 12 version will be available within the next few weeks for Pixel devices. Also, it has been hinted that the smartphones from Samsung will get the update later this year.

Those devices that are a part of the beta programs offered by the OEMs can try out the Android 12 update before the official rollout of the update on a wider scale. However, beta versions are expected to have bugs.

Samsung Smartphones Android 12 Update

As of now, Samsung has not officially confirmed the smartphones that will receive the Android 12 update. However, it is believed that the flagship smartphones including Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S20 FE (LTE and 5G variants), Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy Z Fold, Z Fold 2 5G, Z Fold 3, Z Flip, and Z Flip 3 will get the update later this year.

Besides, a slew of smartphones in the Galaxy A series, Galaxy M series and Galaxy F series and the Galaxy Tab series devices are also expected to get the Android 12 stable update, hinted SamMobile.

Apart from Samsung, devices from OnePlus, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, Tecno, and Xiaomi will get the update later this year.

Android 12 Features

There is a delay in the rollout of the Android 12 OS, which is considered one of the most significant upgrades in recent years. It is claimed to have given a fresh lease of life to the OS with Material You, which is a brand new design language featuring large rounded elements for improved aesthetics. Complementing this is the dynamic theme system, which absorbs colours from the existing wallpaper and splashes them all over the supported apps.

The other notable aspect is the inclusion of sophisticated animations across the system and Google apps. There are new widgets that are more interactive than ever before. The other notable aspects of the Android 12 update include multiple enhancements to privacy, new indicators for microphone and camera, significant performance boosts, including 22% reduced CPU time and faster app launch speeds.