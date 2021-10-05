Disney+ Hotstar Will Feature ‘Sanak’ Starring Vidyut Jammwal

In Bollywood cinema, Sanak by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Zee Studios is a one-of-its-kind hostage drama. It hopes to change the game in the action movie space with its intriguing story that takes place in a hospital under siege. Zee Studios along with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd will start the streaming of Sanak from October 15, 2021, only on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex.

Sanak On Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex

Launched last year, Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex lets fans watch the premiers of their favourite flicks listed under the banner on the OTT platform. Existing subscribers of the Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP services can enjoy the blockbuster movies without paying any additional cost to their subscription. On the other hand, the non-subscribers have to purchase the yearly membership of the Disney+ Hotstar VIP service.

Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex is touted to be a revolutionary service that lets millions of fans watch the biggest Bollywood movies directly from the comfort of their home. For this, the service has teamed up with some of the best directors and most talented actors. It will provide them with a platform to release their masterpieces.

As per the countdown action stunt, viewers can anticipate triple the adrenaline as the hostage drama trailer assures to make you to sit at the edge of your seat. Sanak, directed by Kanishk Varma, stars Vidyut Jammwal, Neha Dhupia, Bengali superstar Rukmini Maitra, and Chandan Roy Sanyal among others. The trailer of the film gives viewers a sneak peek of its tear-jerking and high-octane action drama that awaits them.

He fights to save his loved one from the risky situation in this movie. Vidyut is seen to push hard in this trailer. Also, the film marks the big Bollywood debut of Rukmini and their pair seems to be a major highlight of the film. Besides the action thriller, the Sanak trailer also touches on the love concept between the two and it is integral to the narrative of the trailer.

With the release of Sanak on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex, the Indian audiences can explore the hostage drama space in detail, adds the producer of this film, Vipul Amrutlal Shah.