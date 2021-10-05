BSNL Employees Unhappy With CMD

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) employees are working around the clock to ensure that the company sustains and can also provide seamless network services to its customers. However, the BSNL employee union isn’t feeling all happy with the current Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the company, PK Purwar.

As per a report from the Business Standard, All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB) had issued a circular on September 27 for the ousting of Purwar from the company. This is due to his failed efforts in reviving the company. While the other private operators, including Jio, Vi, and Airtel, are already 5G ready, BSNL is still trying to roll out 4G networks.

Employees Blaming Purwar for Poor Performance of BSNL

AUAB has said that it will start a social campaign from October 6, 2021, asking for the removal of PK Purwar from his post in the company. The union has expressed its dissatisfaction with the management of BSNL in being able to revive the company. It couldn’t happen despite the revival package announced back in 2019. Further, the management hasn’t been able to settle the problems of the employees.

As per AUAB, if Purwar wanted, BSNL could have launched 4G networks even before April 2020 if the telco had just upgraded 49,300 mobile towers, which already had 4G compatible technology installed by the previous management.

Right now, BSNL can only go ahead with 4G if it can source indigenous equipment. Most likely, it will be Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) that will become part of BSNL’s 4G drive in India. Despite being late, BSNL can still make a difference in India when it comes to 4G. Another 4G operator will mean that the load from the private operators' networks’ will be reduced. It will be interesting to see how Purwar will respond to this campaign and these allegations from the AUAB. October 6 is when the social media campaign from AUAB will start.