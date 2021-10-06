OneWeb Will Help With Connectivity in Remote Areas

Bharti owned satellite broadband company, OneWeb, will help with providing network connectivity in remote parts of the country where no terrestrial operator is providing services. OneWeb plans to come to the Indian market by mid-2022. This is when its competitor satellite broadband company Starlink also plans to come to the country. A thing worth noting here is that Starlink has shown no intent in partnering up with any of the telecom operators to provide connectivity. But OneWeb is clear about its plans in joining hands with the telecom operators, not just in India but from around the world. The satcom company wants to help enhance network connectivity in rural and remote parts of several countries by partnering with the telecom operators.

OneWeb Will Help Airtel in Providing Better Networks

OneWeb’s Indian subsidiary will help Bharti Airtel in reaching and enhancing network connectivity in rural and remote parts of the country. During a virtual event, Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Bharti Airtel, said that OneWeb would help with connectivity in remote parts of the country.

If you are wondering why the telecom operators are not too excited about providing network services in remote areas, it is simply because of the low economic value. Telcos need to invest in equipment, infrastructure, and much more before they can provide connectivity services. Doing all this requires a lot of money. In the remote parts of the country, where there is hardly any population, the telcos will not want to waste their money by investing in infrastructure over there since they won’t be able to earn profits.

But this will not be the case with OneWeb. OneWeb’s satellite broadband networks will be able to reach every part of the country, and this can be leveraged by Airtel and other telecom operators in providing enhanced connectivity to the customers. The exact date of the company’s arrival in India is still unclear.