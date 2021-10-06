BSNL Offers Multiple 200 Mbps Broadband Plans, Which is Better?

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of the major Internet service providers (ISPs) in India. The telco has time and again proved that it is better than Jio and Airtel in providing broadband services by being present in areas where no other ISP is present. BSNL offers users multiple 200 Mbps broadband plans. These plans aren’t essentially too different from each other, but the little unique things about each of them can make the whole difference when you are trying to decide which plan you should go with. Here’s everything you should know about this.

BSNL 200 Mbps Broadband Plans

BSNL offers two 200 Mbps broadband plans to the users. One plan is called ‘Fibre Premium’ while the other plan is called ‘Fibre Premium Plus’. Both the plans offer the same amount of fair-usage-policy (FUP) data to the users.

The more affordable plan out of the two is ‘Fibre Premium’ and it costs Rs 999 per month. This plan offers 3.3TB or 3,300GB monthly data to the users. Post consumption of the FUP data, the internet speed drops to 2 Mbps for the users.

Users also get a free Disney+ Hotstar Premium over-the-top (OTT) benefit. There is an unlimited voice calling benefit (landline connection) included as well.

Secondly, the ‘Fibre Premium Plus’ plan costs Rs 1,277 per month. With this plan as well users get 3.3TB of monthly data. But this plan offers 15 Mbps of speed once the FUP data is consumed. Despite being more expensive, this plan doesn’t offer any OTT benefits but comes with a free fixed voice calling connection.

Out of the two plans, it is clearly visible that the Rs 999 plan is a much better option for maximum users. There would be hardly any average consumer/consumers who manage to exhaust 3.3TB of data offered with the broadband connection, especially when the 4G data is so cheap as well.

Further, the Rs 999 broadband plans from other operators also offer speeds around 200 Mbps. In that sense, the Rs 999 broadband plan from BSNL makes a lot more sense than the Rs 1,277 plan.

The only advantage that the Rs 1,277 broadband plan has is the post FUP data speed. There’s no other possible reason why any rational consumer would opt for the Rs 1,277 plan ignoring the Rs 999 plan.

The 200 Mbps broadband plans usually come with over-the-top (OTT) benefits and unlimited data. In that sense, BSNL’s 200 Mbps plan makes for an ideal option if you are looking for such a plan.