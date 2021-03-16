BSNL has been offering affordable broadband plans for more than six months now. The plans, starting at Rs 449, are part of the company’s Bharat Fiber branding and they come with speeds of up to 300 Mbps. The affordable BSNL Bharat Fiber broadband plans on offer are Rs 449 (Fibre Basic), Rs 599 (Fibre Basic Plus), Rs 799 (Fibre Value), Rs 999 (Fibre Premium) and Rs 1,499 (Fibre Ultra). BSNL did not establish partnerships with OTT players like Amazon Prime or Netflix, and these broadband plans from the ISP does not offer any such benefits. BSNL has been offering broadband plans with Disney+ Premium subscription and two plans out of the five mentioned above offer the same. The Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 plans from BSNL Broadband come with a free Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription worth Rs 1,499 at no extra cost.

BSNL Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 Broadband Plans: Benefits Detailed

Priced at Rs 999, the BSNL Broadband plan offers 200 Mbps speeds up to 3.3TB every month. After the FUP limit, BSNL users can browse unlimited data at 2 Mbps speeds. The Rs 1,499 Bharat Fiber plan comes with 300 Mbps speeds up to the same 3.3TB FUP limit. The broadband plans also offer unlimited voice calling benefit.

The key differentiator is the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription that’s bundled at no extra cost. We have seen ISPs like Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber offering a lot of OTT subscriptions with broadband plans, but BSNL is the only ISP that’s providing Disney+ Hotstar Premium membership. Other ISPs provide Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription that costs just Rs 399 for one year. For those who are unaware, Disney+ Hotstar Premium costs Rs 1,499 for one year and Rs 299 for one month.

The remaining affordable BSNL Broadband plans of Rs 449, Rs 599 and Rs 799 do not offer any such subscription benefit. That said, no other Internet Service Provider (ISP) in the industry is offering OTT subscriptions with broadband plans below Rs 799, so it is a sign of relief for BSNL. As for the speeds, the Rs 449 plan allows users to browse the internet at 30 Mbps, followed by the Rs 599 plan with 60 Mbps speeds and the Rs 799 plan with 100 Mbps speeds.

Earlier this month, BSNL revised its broadband plans across the country to offer 300 Mbps speeds with plans priced above Rs 2,000. It is good to see BSNL making some major changes in the broadband segment as the market leader is facing immense pressure from private operators who are constantly delivering better speeds and affordable plans.