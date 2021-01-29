Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans Under Rs 600 You Can Choose From

Telecom operators in India last year started offering Disney+ Hotstar benefit with their prepaid plans. It is a great benefit for a user who would have bought the subscription of the over-the-top (OTT) platform anyway. It is important to note that the plans that we are going to list will offer Disney+ Hotstar VIP and not the Premium subscription. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan costs Rs 400 for a year. But with these prepaid plans for less than Rs 600 mentioned below, it will come for absolutely free.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans Under Rs 600 Which Offer Disney+ Hotstar Benefit

Reliance Jio offers multiple plans under Rs 600 which offer Disney+ Hotstar benefit. These plans come for Rs 401, Rs 598 and Rs 499. The Rs 401 pack offers users 3GB daily data along with 6GB bonus data for 28 days. Adding to this, it offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day to the users.

The Rs 499 pack doesn’t offer any voice calling or SMS benefits. It just offers 1.5GB daily data for 56 days. The Rs 598 voucher comes with 2GB daily data and offers users unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. This plan also carries a validity of 56 days. All of the above-mentioned plans come with a VIP subscription of the OTT platform in addition to complimentary access to all the Jio apps.

Also, it is worth noting that Jio has removed the FUP limit from voice calling and now offers truly unlimited voice calling to the users.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs 600 Which Offer Disney+ Hotstar Benefit

Bharti Airtel also offers multiple prepaid plans under Rs 600 which come with the benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. These plans cost Rs 401, Rs 448, and Rs 599 respectively. The Rs 401 pack is a data-only pack meaning it doesn’t offer any voice calling or SMS benefits. It comes with 30GB of data with a validity of 28 days.

On the other hand, the Rs 448 and Rs 599 plans offer unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day benefit to the users. The Rs 448 plan offers 3GB daily data for 28 days and a free Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition trial. Whereas the Rs 599 plan offers 2GB daily data for 56 days with a free Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition as well. The trial for Amazon Prime is only for 1 month.

There are other Airtel Thanks benefits included with these plans as well. These are some of the cheapest prepaid plans which offer you Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for free. Which plan would you choose amongst the lot and why?