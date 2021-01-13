Bharti Airtel to Offer Prime Video Mobile Edition For Rs 89 With 6GB Data

Airtel users in India will now be able to access the world’s first Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition plan. This plan will allow users to stream Prime Video content in standard definition (SD) quality but only in a single mobile device. This means that users won’t be able to stream it on other devices such as their Smart TVs, laptops, and tablets. The Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition plan will be available for Airtel users at a starting price of Rs 89. It is a plan specially curated for a mobile-first country such as India — more details on the story ahead.

Airtel Users Can Get Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition With Four Different Recharges

First of all, it is worth mentioning that as part of the Prime Video Mobile Edition launch, Airtel is offering its users a free 30-day trial of the same by simply signing up to Amazon Prime through the Airtel Thanks app.

Once the 30-day free trial is over, users can choose through four different prepaid packs which will bring the Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription. The first offer is of Rs 89. It will ship with a subscription of Prime Video Mobile Edition along with 6GB data for 28 days.

For more benefits with the plan, users can choose the Rs 299 pack which also comes for 28 days but offers unlimited voice calling benefit and 1.5GB daily data along with a subscription of Prime Video Mobile Edition.

If the user wants complete benefits of Amazon Prime which includes multi-user access, being able to stream content in multiple devices in high definition (HD) and also get all the other benefits such as ad-free Prime Music, Prime reading and more, he/she can pay Rs 131 for the standard Amazon Prime membership.

There is a Rs 349 pack on offer as well, which will give the users complete benefits of Amazon Prime along with unlimited voice calling and 2GB daily data for 28 days. All the above mentioned recharges are now available in the Airtel Thanks app and also across millions of recharge points throughout India.

This is a beneficial plan for Airtel users who pay for their Amazon Prime Membership on a monthly basis. They can ideally get the Prime Video subscription and their next prepaid plan together at a cheaper rate now. It will be interesting to see the kind of response this partnership gets from the users of Airtel and Amazon Prime Video.