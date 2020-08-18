Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i and Legion 5Pi Laptops Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Time and again, Lenovo brings new laptops to the Indian market with some very intriguing specifications. Today, Lenovo has launched three new Legion laptops in India. The interesting thing about all of the laptops launched today is that all of them will carry the 10th generation Intel core processors. Legion laptops are focused on the demands of gamers and are made for heavy usage. All of the laptops are equipped with displays which have very high colour accuracy and refresh rates. The three Legion models which were launched today are – 7i, 5i, 5Pi. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of all of them.

Lenovo Legion 7i: Specifications and Price

The Lenovo Legion 7i comes with a 15.6-inch full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixel) IPS anti-glare display. The screen can support up to 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. It is powered by the 10th generation i9 Intel core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU with 8GB of VRAM. The customer can opt up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,933 MHz and get up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage. There are two 2W Dolby Atmos speakers to handle the sound part. As for the battery, Lenovo has claimed that the laptop can run for up to 8 hours. For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6 802.11AX (2 x 2), USB-3.1 Type-A port, Thunderbolt 3 port, USB 3.1 Type-C port, HDMI 2.0 port, Rj45 Ethernet, and two USB 3.1 generation 2 ports along with a headphone jack.

The starting price of Lenovo Legion 7i is Rs 1,99,990 and it comes in Slate Grey colour option. It is priced this high because it is the high-end gaming laptop of the company. It is selling through the official website of Lenovo India.

Lenovo Legion 5i: Specifications and Price

Lenovo Legion i5 also comes with Windows 10 pre-installed. There is a 5.6-inch full-HD display. The Legion 5i’s screen can also support a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. The laptop is powered by the 10th generation i7 Intel core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM. As for RAM, the customer can get up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 2,933 MHz. For internal storage, the customer can get up to 1TB 7,200RPM HDD or 1TB PCIe SSD. The laptop can be equipped with up to an 80Wh battery. There are 2 Harmon Kardon speakers inside for the sound. For connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 6 802.11 AX (2 x 2), Bluetooth 5.0, three USB-A 3.1 Generation 1 ports, one USB-A 3.1 Generation 1 port, one USB Type-C 3.1 port, Rj45 ethernet, one HDMI 2.1 port, and a headphone jack.

The starting price of the Lenovo Legion 5i is set at Rs 79,990 and it is the cheapest of the three legion laptops launched in India today. It is available in Phantom Black colour and is selling through the official website of Lenovo India.

Lenovo Legion 5Pi: Specifications and Price

The Lenovo Legion 5Pi comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display. It supports sRGB color accuracy with up to 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by the 10th generation i7 Intel core processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. There are two Harmon Kardon speakers inside with Dolby Atmos support. As for the battery, it is the same as of Legion 7i, so it can run up to 8 hours. There is Windows 10 pre-installed on the laptop.

The starting price of the Lenovo Legion 5Pi is Rs 1,34,990 and it is available in Iron Grey colour option and is selling through the official website of Lenovo India.