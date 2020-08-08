MediaTek T700 to Deliver 5G Connectivity to Laptops

MediaTek said that it has made progress in its collaboration with Intel to introduce 5G connectivity to next generation laptops “with the successful development and certification of its 5G modem data card.” The company shared the development on Thursday with MediaTek highlighting that its MediaTek T700 5G modem concluded 5G standalone calls in “real world test scenarios.” It was said that the MediaTek T700 will be used to introduce 5G connectivity to Intel powered laptops. Further, MediaTek highlighted that Intel has made advances on system integration, validation and developing optimizations for its platform for a “superior user experience.”

MediaTek T700 to Introduce 5G Connectivity to Laptops

The MediaTek T700 modem is said to support both non-standalone and standalone Sub-6GHz 5G network architectures for delivering “consistently faster speeds and more reliable connectivity.”

“Our partnership with Intel is a natural extension of our growing 5G mobile business, and is an incredible market opportunity for MediaTek to move into the PC market,” Joe Chen, president of MediaTek, said in a release.

The company said that the MediaTek T700 modem aids those at home and those on the go to browse, stream and game at “ultra-fast 5G speeds.”

“With Intel’s deep expertise in the PC space and our groundbreaking 5G modem technology, we will redefine the laptop experience and bring consumers the best 5G experiences,” Chen said.

Crucially, MediaTek said that its T700 modem is also power efficient and that it aids users by extending the battery life of laptops.

“A successful partnership is measured by execution, and we’re excited to see the rapid progress we are making with MediaTek on our 5G modem solution with customer sampling starting later this quarter,” Chris Walker, corporate vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms at Intel, said in a release.

MediaTek and Intel 5G Laptops to Arrive in 2021

It was said that the first set of laptops powered by the MediaTek and Intel 5G modem solution are expected to arrive in early 2021.

“Building on our 4G/LTE leadership in PCs, 5G is poised to further transform the way we connect, compute and communicate. Intel is committed to enhancing those capabilities on the world’s best PCs,” Walker said.

It has to be noted that Intel in 2019 sold its 5G business to Apple in a transaction valued at US$1 billion. As part of the transaction, it was announced that around 2,200 employees of Intel along with intellectual property, equipment and leases will join Apple.

Intel’s collaboration with MediaTek also provides another option for consumers eyeing connected devices. Qualcomm currently leads the connected PC space with the company providing multiple modems for LTE and 5G connectivity.