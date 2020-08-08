MediaTek T700 to Deliver 5G Connectivity to Laptops

The first set of laptops powered by the MediaTek and Intel 5G modem solution are expected in early 2021.

By August 8th, 2020 AT 3:37 PM
  • Technology News
  • Voice & Data
    • 0 Comment

    MediaTek said that it has made progress in its collaboration with Intel to introduce 5G connectivity to next generation laptops “with the successful development and certification of its 5G modem data card.” The company shared the development on Thursday with MediaTek highlighting that its MediaTek T700 5G modem concluded 5G standalone calls in “real world test scenarios.” It was said that the MediaTek T700 will be used to introduce 5G connectivity to Intel powered laptops. Further, MediaTek highlighted that Intel has made advances on system integration, validation and developing optimizations for its platform for a “superior user experience.”

    MediaTek T700 to Introduce 5G Connectivity to Laptops

    The MediaTek T700 modem is said to support both non-standalone and standalone Sub-6GHz 5G network architectures for delivering “consistently faster speeds and more reliable connectivity.”

    “Our partnership with Intel is a natural extension of our growing 5G mobile business, and is an incredible market opportunity for MediaTek to move into the PC market,” Joe Chen, president of MediaTek, said in a release.

    The company said that the MediaTek T700 modem aids those at home and those on the go to browse, stream and game at “ultra-fast 5G speeds.”

    “With Intel’s deep expertise in the PC space and our groundbreaking 5G modem technology, we will redefine the laptop experience and bring consumers the best 5G experiences,” Chen said.

    Crucially, MediaTek said that its T700 modem is also power efficient and that it aids users by extending the battery life of laptops.

    “A successful partnership is measured by execution, and we’re excited to see the rapid progress we are making with MediaTek on our 5G modem solution with customer sampling starting later this quarter,” Chris Walker, corporate vice president and general manager of Mobile Client Platforms at Intel, said in a release.

    MediaTek and Intel 5G Laptops to Arrive in 2021

    It was said that the first set of laptops powered by the MediaTek and Intel 5G modem solution are expected to arrive in early 2021.

    “Building on our 4G/LTE leadership in PCs, 5G is poised to further transform the way we connect, compute and communicate. Intel is committed to enhancing those capabilities on the world’s best PCs,” Walker said.

    It has to be noted that Intel in 2019 sold its 5G business to Apple in a transaction valued at US$1 billion. As part of the transaction, it was announced that around 2,200 employees of Intel along with intellectual property, equipment and leases will join Apple.

    Intel’s collaboration with MediaTek also provides another option for consumers eyeing connected devices. Qualcomm currently leads the connected PC space with the company providing multiple modems for LTE and 5G connectivity.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    MediaTek T700 to Deliver 5G Connectivity to Laptops

    MediaTek said that it has made progress in its collaboration with Intel to introduce 5G connectivity to next generation laptops...

    module-4-img

    Vodafone and Airtel Registered Increased 4G Download Speed During July 2020: Trai

    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) released data of 4G download speeds for the telcos. The report is for...

    module-4-img

    Low-Cost Broadband Plans from Airtel Xstream Fiber, ACT Fibernet, Tata Sky and JioFiber

    Broadband internet has swooped over the market really fast. People are finally getting around the fiber broadband technology and the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Best Android TV Set-Top Boxes in the Market You Can Choose From

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer 1C with Longer Battery Life and LED Indicator Launched in India at Rs 999

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Reports Decreased ARPU and Loss of 11.3 Million Customers in Q1 FY21

    module-4-img

    Religare Believes Bharti Airtel Can Continue to Gain Market Share