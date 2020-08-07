5G Deployments Cross 13,000 Sites Worldwide, India Continues to Miss Out on 5G

    5G is the future of telecom industry all over the world. Every country is pushing to develop 5G infrastructure in their land and provide 5G solutions to their people as fast as possible. Ookla reported on Tuesday that over 150 new commercially available 5G deployments have been added to the 5G map. This development from Ookla comes after one of the biggest 5G deployments took place back in July when in a week the 5G map saw an addition of over 3,000 new 5G sites. In the July deployment, most of the additions were from Magenta Telekom in Austria and Telekom Deutschland in Germany. With the new 150 additions that Ookla reported on Tuesday, the total tally of 5G deployments has crossed 13,000 sites worldwide.

    India Continues to Miss Out on 5G

    Out of the recent deployments, India did not have a single one. 5G devices are launching in India at a rapid pace but there is no use of it until there is a 5G network available. Neighbouring countries such as Sri Lanka, Maldives, China, and Pakistan now have 5G deployments, but there is none in India.

    However, Reliance Jio is soon going to launch 5G in India with the help of homegrown tech and solutions. Jio plans to use voice over new radio (VoNR) tech instead of VoLTE for availing 5G network in the country. The company is waiting for getting a 5G spectrum for starting the 5G trials. Right now, none of the telecom operators in India is too excited about purchasing 5G spectrum since it is heavily over-priced. Bharti Airtel said it won’t be participating in the auction of 5G spectrum since the base price set by Trai is not fair. To solve this issue, the Indian government might cut down on the base price of the 5G spectrum and only then might the tentative dates for auction be revealed.

    Throughout the world, there have been 13,063 5G deployments so far and there are 133 5G operators. Out of which, 12,873 deployments are commercially available for use and 10 deployments have limited availability (a 5G network is present but devices are limited to select users) and 180 deployments have a pre-release status (testing phase). Germany has the highest number (5,600) of 5G deployments in the world.

