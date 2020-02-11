Idea Rated as Fastest 4G Operator in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh During December Quarter by Ookla

Highlights Idea is offering best upload and download speeds in MPCG circle

Vodafone was rated as fastest operator in Delhi circle

Vodafone Idea is enhancing network in the said circle

Idea TurboNet 4G has become the fastest 4G operator yet again in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh (MPCG) telecom circle, according to Ookla. During the quarter which ended on December 31, 2019, download and upload speeds offered by Idea 4G are better than those of rival operators. The results are based on analysis by Ookla for tests taken by Idea 4G users between October-December 2019. Idea is one of the largest telecom operators in MPCG circle, and in fact, it’s amongst the telco’s leadership circle as well. To recall, Idea was rated as the fastest 4G operator in the same circle the previous quarter. Furthermore, Vodafone Idea says it’s deploying advanced technologies in MPCG circle to enhance the overall network experience to the users.

Idea 4G is the Fastest 4G Operator in MPCG Circle

Idea, which is now part of Vodafone Idea Limited, has been one of the largest telecom operators in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh circle. The news of Idea offering fastest 4G speeds in the circle will not surprise since it has been dominating the chart for a while now. Before the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, the latter does not have 4G services in Kolkata and Delhi circles, whereas the former lacked 4G services in six circles and MPCG is amongst the list. But Idea 4G has been present in MPCG for a while now.

According to Ookla, Idea is the fastest 4G operator in MPCG during October-December 2019, based on the speed test results it took from the Idea users.

Rajesh Naik, Business Head – Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Vodafone Idea said, “We are proud to be once again accorded the pan circle fastest 4G network verification from Ookla. The latest verification further motivates us to keep scaling up our ongoing efforts to enhance network connectivity and digital experience for our valued customers. This will provide an impetus for our customers to consume more of the premium content offerings from Sony Liv, ZEE5, Shemaroo, Hoi Choi etc. through the Idea Movies & TV App.”

As noted, Vodafone and Idea merged back in 2017 to form Vodafone Idea Limited. Both the operators integrated the network in MPCG circle, which led even Vodafone users to enjoy Idea’ superior 4G services in the circle.

Vodafone Idea Enhancing Network in MPCG Circle

In a press statement, Vodafone Idea stated it’s enhancing the network in MPCG as part of India’s largest deployment of latest technologies. Vodafone Idea has set up over 6600 Massive MIMO Small Cells and TDD sites to boost the coverage and network capacity in the circle. The telco offers 4G, 3G and 2G services through 12,300 network sites and 61 Mhz of spectrum in Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh.