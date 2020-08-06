Yearly 2GB Daily Data Prepaid Plans From Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel Compared

We are already aware that Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel happens to be the most trusted and cheapest operators in India when it comes to prepaid plans. Both operators have developed an extensive portfolio of prepaid plans to cater to the different needs of their subscribers. Now, 2GB daily data prepaid plans are most preferred by Indian subscribers. However, both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel also offer 3GB data prepaid plans to their subscribers in case if they need more data for either work or entertainment purpose. In this article, we will cover the benefits of the costliest 2GB daily data prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel with a validity of 365 days and cover the major differences.

Reliance Jio Rs 2599 Prepaid Plan

In general, the first plan that draws the attention of subscribers while they are looking for a 2GB daily data plan with a validity of 28 days is Rs 249 prepaid plan. However, if the subscribers are looking for a plan with a validity of 365 days, prepaid plan of Rs 2599 is the best plan offered by the operator. As of benefits, subscribers get 2GB daily data for 365 days which sums up the total data benefit to 730GB. Apart from this, other benefits include free Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls and 12,000 minutes FUP if calls are made to operators other than Reliance Jio. Subscribers will also get 100 SMSes per day in this plan.

Additional Benefits in Reliance Jio Rs 2599 Prepaid Plan

Earlier, we stated that the plan would offer 2GB data per day which total up to 730GB data in a year. However, as additional benefits, Reliance Jio also offers extra 10GB data in this plan which totals up the data benefits to 740GB. Apart from this, subscribers will also get one-year free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 399 at no extra cost. Also, the complimentary subscription of Jio apps will be included in the plan.

Bharti Airtel Rs 2498 Prepaid Plan

The good thing with the prepaid plans of Bharti Airtel is that it offers truly unlimited calls to justify its price tag. Similar to Reliance Jio, Airtel subscribers lookout for Rs 2498 prepaid plan which comes with a validity of 365 days. Subscribers get 2GB daily data in this plan. Apart from this, they get truly unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMSes a day.

Additional Benefits in Bharti Airtel Rs 2498 Prepaid Plan

Unlike Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel subscribers will not get extra data benefits in the Rs 2498 prepaid plan. However, they will be getting a host of additional benefits. The benefits will include free subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk Music. Not only this, but Airtel will also offer free hello tunes and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag. Lastly, subscribers will also get 1 year free courses on Shaw Academy in this plan.

Which Prepaid Plan to Choose?

The comparison between both the prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel is subjective as it comes down to the end need of customers. If the customers are looking for truly unlimited calling benefits, Bharti Airtel prepaid plan might be the best choice. As of data benefits, Reliance Jio might be a better plan to pick as it offers additional 10GB data to subscribers in its prepaid plan. Coming to the additional benefits, both the operators offer a variety of benefits and subscription, so it depends upon the need and purpose of the subscriber. But if you are looking for an overall lucrative prepaid plan with extra data benefits, OTT subscriptions and unlimited calling, paying Rs 101 for Reliance Jio offering would be our pick.