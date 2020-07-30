Airtel Changed Benefits on Recharging Prepaid Plans Under Superhero Programme

A few days back Bharti Airtel announced that people who will recharge for their fellow people will get a discount on recharges. There was a 4% discount applied on every prepaid plan recharge. This was done to ensure that people stay connected with each other during the time of the pandemic. But the Airtel’s website has stopped reflecting the 4% discount now. But there are still some plans which come with a 4% discount, yet some other plans which had the discount earlier don’t reflect any discount at all or come with a lesser discount of 2%.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Superhero Discount Reduced to 2% from 4%

Starting with the unlimited plans, Rs 19 prepaid plan of the telco is not offering any discount at all, earlier it used to come with a discount of Rs 1. Talking about the Rs 129 and Rs 99 plan, both these plans only offer Rs 3 and Rs 2 discount on recharging while earlier these plans offered a discount of Rs 5 and Rs 4 implying the discount to be reduced from 4% to 2%.

There is another new plan added by Airtel of Rs 289 which comes with the benefit of ZEE5 Premium, but there is no discount with the plan.

Earlier the Smart Recharge packs of Rs 49 and Rs 45 offered Rs 2 discount but now that has been reduced to Rs 1. Then another Smart Recharge pack of Rs 79 is offering Rs 2 discount instead of the earlier Rs 3 discount.

As for the data and talk time packs, the data pack of Rs 251 will not offer any discount. Adding to that, other coupons of Rs 48, Rs 98, and Rs 401 have also got a reduced discount of 2% from the telco’s earlier offering of 4%. As for the Talk Time packs, again there is a reduced discount of 2% from the earlier 4% offered. The Rs 20 Talk Time pack is not offering any discount anymore. While the Rs 46 plan is now only offering a discount of 2% which is Rs 1 now.

As per the website of Airtel, the discount offer was bound to stop on June 30, 2020. There is no information about since when the plans started offering no discounts and lower discounts.