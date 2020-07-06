Tata Sky has been the industry leader at providing DTH services. But the DTH operator has also been ramping up its services to build a customer base in the broadband internet market as well. Tata Sky is offering broadband internet plans with both fixed GB data limit and Unlimited data as well. You can purchase plans for up to 1 month, 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months. With the Tata Sky unlimited broadband plans, you can get up to 300 Mbps speeds. Tata Sky still doesn’t offer anything above that whereas some of the other ISPs and its competitor Airtel Xstream Fiber offers up to 1 Gbps speed. Let’s take a look at every Tata Sky broadband unlimited plan.

Tata Sky Broadband Plans With 1 Month Validity

There are four plans available for every kind of monthly package you go with. The first is when you choose a plan with one-month validity. The first plan is of Rs 950. It will come with unlimited data, offer 25 Mbps speed, a free router and safe custody. The second plan comes for Rs 1,050 and it also comes with unlimited data at 50 Mbps speeds. You get a free router and safe custody with the plan. The third plan comes for Rs 1,150 and offers 100 Mbps speed with unlimited data. You get a free router and safe custody. The last plan comes for Rs 1,900 and offers 300 Mbps speed with unlimited data. None of the plans includes any sort of data rollover and free installation.

Tata Sky Broadband Plans With 3 Months Validity

The first plan comes for Rs 2,700 and offers unlimited data at 25 Mbps speed. The second plan comes for Rs 3,000 and offers unlimited data at 50 Mbps speed. The third plan comes for Rs 3,300 and offers unlimited data at 100 Mbps speed. The last plan comes for Rs 5,400 and offers unlimited data at 300 Mbps speed. With all the plans, you get a free router, free installation, and safe custody. There is no data rollover.

Tata Sky Broadband Plans With 6 Months Validity

The starting six-month plan from Tata Sky Broadband comes for Rs 4,860 and offers unlimited data at 25 Mbps speed at 10% discount. The second plan comes for Rs 5,400 and offers unlimited data at 50 Mbps speed at 10% discount. The third plan comes for Rs 5,940 and offers unlimited data at 100 Mbps speed at 10% discount. The fourth plan comes for Rs 9,720 and comes with unlimited data at 300 Mbps speed at 10% discount. Again, with all the plans you will get a free router, free installation, and safe custody. But there is no data rollover.

Tata Sky Broadband Plans With 12 Months Validity

The first plan comes for Rs 9,180 and offers unlimited data at 25 Mbps speed at 15% discount. The second plan comes for Rs 10,200 and offers unlimited data at 50 Mbps speed at 15% discount. The third plan comes for Rs 11,220 and offers unlimited data at 100 Mbps speed at 15% discount. The last plan comes for Rs 18,360 and offers unlimited data at 300 Mbps speed at 15% discount. With all the plans, you get a free router, free installation and safe custody and there is no data rollover.

Note: Tata Sky’s broadband plans differ with every city, so check the company’s website for choosing the required plan.