Tata Sky Broadband Reduces Presence Across India

Tata Sky Broadband, a subsidiary of Tata Sky has withdrawn its presence from select cities across India. The company that is creating “the first PAN India truly Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband infrastructure” offered services in over 20 cities. However, Tata Sky Broadband has now withdrawn its services in three major cities. The company offers four unlimited plans and four “fixed GB” limited plans across India. In late May, the company revamped its plans with the operator introducing a 300 Mbps unlimited plan said to be available in “select areas.”

Tata Sky Broadband Now Offers Service in 18 Cities

Tata Sky Broadband has withdrawn its presence from Ahmedabad, Jodhpur and Surat. The company no longer highlights the cities in certain sections of the website including the new connection page and the plans selection page.

Bengaluru, Chennai, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kalyan-Dombivli, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mira Bhayandar, Mumbai are currently listed as the cities where Tata Sky Broadband has a presence.

Additionally, the users in Navi Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune and Thane can also avail Tata Sky Broadband services. Crucially, the company offers its service only in the limited areas in the majority of the cities where it has its presence.

Tata Sky Broadband Offers Four Major Plans Across India

It has to be noted that Tata Sky Broadband is among the select players in India to offer pan-India plans. While most broadband service providers in India offer plans that are often limited to specific areas and cities, Tata Sky broadband offers four major plans.

The unlimited plans of Tata Sky are offered to users in the range of Rs 950 to Rs 1900 per month. The base Rs 950 plan enables users to browse up to 25 Mbps speed. Meanwhile, the Rs 1050 plan, Rs 1150 plan and the Rs 1900 plan enables users to browse up to 50 Mbps, 100 Mbps and 300 Mbps speeds respectively.

Similarly, Tata Sky Broadband offers four major “fixed GB” plans in the range of Rs 790 to Rs 1050 per month. The base Rs 790 plan enables users to browse up to 50 Mbps till 150GB while the Rs 950 plan offers users 100 Mbps speeds till 250GB. Further, the Rs 1000 plan enables users to browse at 50 Mbps speed till 500GB while the Rs 1050 plan enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps speed till 500GB.

Tata Sky Broadband offers a free router to all users while data rollover is offered to users on the “fixed GB” plans. Additionally, free installation is offered to new users subscribing to the three month unlimited and limited plans.