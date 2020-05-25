300 Mbps Broadband Plans of Tata Sky Broadband, Airtel, Act Fibernet, Hathway and Jio

Tata Sky Broadband on Friday unveiled its new 300 Mbps broadband plan across “selected areas” of the country. The company revamped its service plans including its Fixed GB offering that has now been reduced to four tiers while its existing unlimited plans have been hiked by Rs 50. While Tata Sky hasn’t highlighted the “selected areas” that are capable of receiving the new 300 Mbps plan, several key rivals of Tata Sky including Airtel offer similar plans across India. With that said, TelecomTalk compares the new 300 Mbps plan of Tata Sky Broadband with the top service providers of India. It has to be noted that India’s largest broadband provider, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited with a subscriber base of 8.23 million does not offer an 300 Mbps plan.

Tata Sky Broadband 300 Mbps Plan

Tata Sky Broadband, a subsidiary of Tata Sky introduced the 300 Mbps with a fair usage policy of 3300 GB or 3.3 TB in the “selected areas” of the country. The company has priced its new plan at Rs 1900 per month with Tata Sky offering a free router on every new connection. Further, Tata Sky offers free installation to new users who subscribe for the three month, six month or the annual packs. The three month pack of the 300 Mbps plan has been priced at Rs 5400 while the six month pack has been priced at Rs 9720. Further, the annual pack of the 300 Mbps broadband plan has been priced at Rs 18,360.

It has to be noted that the six month and the annual pack of Tata Sky Broadband plans are offered an 10% and 15% discount respectively. The company with a presence in over 20 cities across India limits broadband speeds to 2 Mbps upon user reaching the FUP limit.

Airtel Broadband 300 Mbps Plan

With a subscription base of 2.43 million as of January 31, Bharti Airtel is the second largest service provider of India. The company with a presence in over 111 cities across India offers its broadband services through its Airtel Xstream Fiber brand.

Bharti Airtel offers up to 300 Mbps broadband speeds under its Premium pack with an FUP limit of 500 GB. The Premium pack users can make unlimited local and STD calls while access to Amazon Prime, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream are offered under Airtel Thanks benefit. The company has priced the Premium pack at Rs 1499 per month while users can upgrade to unlimited data for additional Rs 299 per month. Additionally, the Xstream Fiber users in certain cities including Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam are offered unlimited data on the base pack. The unlimited plans on Airtel Xstream Fiber has an FUP of 3333 GB or 3.33 TB.

The company currently offers free installation and discount up to 15% for users subscribing to long term plans. The users who are subscribing to the six month pack of the Premium plan are required to pay Rs 8319 including a 7.5% discount that effectively reduces the price to Rs 1387 per month. Meanwhile, the annual pack users of the Premium plan are required to pay Rs 15,290 including the 15% discount that effectively reduces the plan to Rs 1274 per month.

Atria Convergence Technologies 300 Mbps Plan

The third largest service provider in India, Act Fibernet with a subscriber base of 1.54 million does not offer a pan-India 300 Mbps plan. The company plans are often specific to cities with most cities including Bengaluru and Hyderabad are offered an 200 Mbps or a 250 Mbps plan.

In Ahmedabad, the company offers an 300 Mbps plan priced at Rs 1899 with an FUP limit of 2500 GB or 2.5 TB. Act Fibernet caps the speeds to 3 Mbps upon users reaching the FUP limit. The company offers free installation to users who pay advance rental to its one month, six months or annual 300 Mbps plans. Act Fibernet also offers Netflix cashback worth Rs 100 to one month, six month and annual pack users. Additionally, the six month pack subscribers are eligible for one free additional month while the annual pack subscribers are offered three additional months. The six month pack is priced at Rs 11,394 while the annual pack is priced at Rs 22,788.

Similarly, the company offers an 350 Mbps plan to its users in Chennai with an FUP limit of 2000 GB or 2 TB. The plan dubbed as Act Incredible is available to users for a price of Rs 1999 per month with the company limiting the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. The company offers free installation to six month or annual pack users with the six month pack priced at Rs 11,994 while the annual pack priced at Rs 23,988. Further, the new users of Act Fibernet can select either two additional months of Act Incredible for no additional cost or a free router with one additional month of use. The new annual pack subscribers of Act Incredible can select between four additional months of the plan at no additional cost or a free router with three months of additional use. The company also offers Rs 300 cashback to users signing up to Netflix subscribing through Act Fibernet.

Hathway 300 Mbps Plans

Similar to Act Fibernet, Hathway Cable and Datacom plans are specific to cities with the company offering a 300 Mbps plan to the lone city of Chennai. The fourth largest service provider with a subscriber base of 0.92 million offers 300 Mbps plan to users subscribing to a six month or annual pack. The 300 Mbps plan of Hathway dubbed as Gpon Mesh has an FUP limit of 2000 GB or 2 TB with the company limiting the speeds to 5 Mbps upon reaching the limit. The six month pack of Gpon Mesh is priced at Rs 9999 while the annual pack is priced at Rs14,999. The company offers a free WiFi Mesh solution to users subscribing to the semi-annual or annual pack of the 300 Mbps plan.

JioFiber Gold Plan

Reliance Jio is the fifth largest service provider in India with a subscriber base of 0.84 million and the company offers its broadband services through the JioFiber branding. While the company does not offer an 300 Mbps plan, JioFiber has an 250 Mbps and an 500 Mbps plan.

The Gold plan enables users to browse up to 250 Mbps speed with an FUP limit of 1000 GB per month for Rs 1299. Additionally, the plan enables free access to popular OTT apps including JioTV, Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLiv and SunNXT. The company offers 25% additional data to users subscribing to a three month Gold plan while semi annual pack subscribers can select either one free additional month or 50% extra data. Meanwhile, the annual Gold plan users can select either two additional months of Gold plan for no additional cost or 100% extra data.