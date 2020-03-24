Reliance JioFiber Uses Can Get 10 Mbps Internet Plan for Free: Check Details

Highlights Reliance Jio has doubled the data usage plans which starts from Rs 699

Subscribers will get 10 Mbps free internet connection

Free Internet Plan availability will depend upon the geographical area of subscribers

Reliance Jio is one of the most lovable operators in the telecom industry. JioFiber, the wired broadband arm of Reliance Jio, has recently become a household name in the country as it is one of the fastest-growing internet service providers in India. Currently, Reliance JioFiber is offering free internet connection up to a speed of 10 Mbps. However, the free internet plan will be available in selected areas which will be finalised after an inspection by Jio executive. Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in India, wired broadband operators are coming up with new offers to attract customers. Excitel Broadband already announced a new offer as part of which subscribers get one month of service for free, whereas ACT Fibernet has upgraded every user to a 300 Mbps plan and unlimited data.

Users Will Have to Pay Refundable Deposit of Rs 1,500 for Wi-Fi Router

Reliance JioFiber users will get free internet connection up to 10 Mbps. However, the company has marked that JioFiber subscribers will have to pay a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500 for the Wi-Fi router. Not only this, but the basic plan offered by the company will also have no limitations which would further allow subscribers to browse the internet at the mentioned speed without any fixed fair usage policy (FUP).

Subscribers looking to avail the free internet plan must also mark that, the availability of plan will depend upon the graphical area. In case if the connection is available, a Jio executive will do an inspection and transfer the connection request further to senior officials. Not only this, but Reliance Jio has also doubled the data usage plans starting from Rs 699 per month to support work from home culture initiated by the government to combat Covid-19.

MTNL Users Will Also Get Double Data in Delhi and Mumbai Circles

Covid-19 has forced the entire nation to lock itself down at home and save themselves from the deadly virus. Recently the government has lockdown New Delhi and Mumbai till March 31, 2020, to stop the spread of the virus.

To ensure steady work from home and proper entertainment, MTNL has announced double data on its broadband plans which are operating in New Delhi and Mumbai circle. Also, MTNL users opting for copper-based connections will get free installation. However, users must mark that double data benefits in broadband plans will be just available in Delhi and Mumbai circles for a month.