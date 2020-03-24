Redmi K30 Pro Launches With 64MP Quad-Camera System, 60Hz Screen and 5G Support

Highlights The Xiaomi Redmi K30 Pro is the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 865 SoC in China

The phone sports a Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen and 60Hz refresh rate

Redmi has launched the standard Redmi K30 Pro and a Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition

Redmi K30 Pro just went official as the company’s first flagship smartphone of 2020. Redmi, which is an independent brand, in China has managed to keep the price of K30 Pro on the affordable side. The Redmi K30 Pro comes in two models- the standard one starting at 2999 Yuan and the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition that comes in a single variant at 3999 Yuan. The K30 Pro has some impressive specs on board like Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G support, Samsung-made Super AMOLED display, 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and 64MP quad-camera system. The Redmi K30 Pro has been launched in China for now and it might reach the Indian market in April or May 2020.

Redmi K30 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Redmi K30 Pro is a flagship smartphone with a glass back and top-tier internals. However, the design is completely different when compared to standard Redmi K30. The circular camera module on the back reminds the OnePlus 7T and the overall design is very much identical Redmi K30 or Poco X2. The Redmi K30 Pro comes in four colour options- Moonlight White, Sky Blue, Purple, and Space Grey. To the front of the phone, there’s a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen made by Samsung. Sadly, the phone offers just 60Hz refresh rate, something which a lot of users will not like. Similar to the Redmi K20 Pro, the K30 Pro also has a pop-up selfie camera which also makes up for a full-screen design.

Hardware on the Redmi K30 Pro include Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, Dual Mode 5G support, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, 3.5mm headphone jack and a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging is also present.

The handset runs Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box. Cameras on the Redmi K30 Pro include 64MP Sony IMX686 primary shooter on the back which works with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP depth sensor like we saw on the Redmi Note 9 Pro series. The Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition features an 8MP telephoto shooter instead of the 5MP macro lens we get on the standard K30 Pro. The pop-up camera module on the front houses a 20MP selfie shooter.

Redmi K30 Pro: Pricing, Availability and Other Details

The standard Redmi K30 Pro comes in three variants- 6GB+128GB priced at 2999 Yuan (approx. Rs 31,900), 8GB+128GB that costs 8GB+128GB 3399 Yuan (approx. Rs 34,500) and the high-end 8GB+256GB model will retail for 3699 Yuan (approx. Rs 37,500). Lastly, the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition will be available for purchase in two variants- 8GB+128GB priced at 3799 Yuan (approx. Rs 38,500) and the 8GB+256GB model will retail at 3999 Yuan (approx. Rs 40,500).