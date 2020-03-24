WhatsApp Might Allow Users to Search Forwarded Messages on Web

WhatsApp will soon roll out Search Messages on the Web platform to curb the fake news and provide the complete information about the received message

By March 24th, 2020 AT 3:41 PM
    Highlights
    • WhatsApp tests the Search on Web feature in Beta Version 2.20.94
    • WhatsApp has launched WHO bot to update users regarding Covid-19
    • The Facebook-owned app will roll the Search on Web feature Soon

    The spread of fake news in WhatsApp regarding Covid-19 is creating unnecessary tension among people. To curb and stop the chain of fake news, WhatsApp is testing a new update which will allow the users to search and check the authenticity, reality and source of the forwarded messages on Web. The search feature has been in trial for a long time, and the company might launch the update soon as it will regulate and filter the wrong news and give importance to real and credible information. However, no official launch has been declared by WhatsApp till date.

    WhatsApp Search Feature Will Give Complete Information Regarding Received Messages

    As per WABetaInfo Reports, the Facebook-owned app tested the search messages on Web in its latest beta version 2.20.94. As per the trials and reports, a search icon will appear next to forwarded messages which will ask the users to search the credibility of the message in google search. If the users hit the search tab, the entire message will be copied in the Google Search bar, and relevant information will be shown to the users. The new feature will help the nation in recent times when the outbreak of fake news regarding Covid-19 has been increased rapidly.

    Not only this, to curb the fake news WhatsApp has launched WHO bot, which will update the users with the correct and authentic information regarding the outbreak of the virus. WhatsApp has also marked that the new search feature will allow the users to get complete information regarding the messages they are receiving.

    WhatsApp Users Can Read Deleted Messages

    WhatsApp is well known for its regular updates and privacy norms. One of the features which intrigued the interest of users was the option to delete the messages. However, users can read deleted messages by using a third-party platform WhatsRemoved+. The third-party app will allow the users to read all the notifications and messages they will receive in their WhatsApp. However, the app is not protected completely, and granting permissions might hamper the security of users. Also, the app will be available for Android users and iOS users will not be able to use the application.

