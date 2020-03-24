Google and LG Might Not Use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

HMD Global has made use Snapdragon 765G which is one step below the Snapdragon 865 processor in its Nokia 8.3 smartphone

    Highlights
    • Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL might use Snapdragon 765G
    • LG G9 ThinQ might also come equipped with Snapdragon 765G
    • Redmi K30 Pro with Snapdragon 865 processor has been launched in the Chinese market

    Qualcomm recently launched its flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset in the market as a successor to last year’ Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Companies like Samsung, Redmi and many others have already integrated Snapdragon 865 in their new flagship smartphones. However, some companies have ditched the flagship Soc by Qualcomm because of the higher price. Google and LG are also planning to ditch the Snapdragon 865 in their smartphones because of the higher price tag. Not only this, but Snapdragon 865 has also increased the power requirements, phone size and the price tag of new smartphones which has been an external hassle for smartphone companies.

    The Cost of Snapdragon 865 is Very High

    As per the reports of ARS Technica, Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL are not equipped with Snapdragon 865 processor. Instead, they are equipped with Snapdragon 765G, which is one step below from the Snapdragon 865 processor. Also, no Google smartphones will run on Snapdragon 865, as stated by the same report. Similarly, LG has also been using Snapdragon 765G in LG G9 ThinQ, which is the flagship phone of the company in 2020. LG recently launched the V60 ThinQ handset which comes with Snapdragon 865 SoC itself.

    Not only this, but Nokia has also made use of Snapdragon 765G processor in their Nokia 8.3 smartphone. The price of Snapdragon is not the prime factor of costly smartphone costs. The flagship processor by Qualcomm requires a bigger battery, bigger screens which force the smartphone makers to increase the value of smartphones in order to recover the production costs. Ultimately, the bigger and powerful smartphones go live in the market at a higher price.

    Redmi K30 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 865 Processor

    In another news, Redmi today launched its first flagship phone of 2020 that is the Redmi K30 Pro. The smartphone rocks Snapdragon 865 processor under board along with 5G support and 4,700 mAh Battery for longer life. However, Redmi K30 Pro has been just launched in Chinese Market. It is expected that Redmi K30 Pro will reach the Indian shores by April or May 2020. As of pricing, Redmi has pushed the smartphone in the affordable segment. The Base variant of 6GB+128GB is available at 2999 Yuan which is around Rs 31,900. There are different variants of Redmi K30 Pro- 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

