Samsung Galaxy A31 With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner and 5000mAh Battery Launched

Of late, Samsung is on a launch spree. Adding another smartphone to its fast-growing mid-range Galaxy A lineup, Samsung today launched the Galaxy A31 handset. The Galaxy A31 comes with some decent mid-range specifications like a Full HD+ display with an in-display fingerprint scanner, MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and it comes in four different colour options. On the rear side, the Galaxy A31 packs a 48MP quad-camera setup along with a 20MP selfie camera. Samsung has added some major upgrades to the Galaxy A31 compared to the Galaxy A30. The South Korean smartphone company is yet to reveal the Indian launch date of the Galaxy A31.

Samsung Galaxy A31: Specifications and Features

Starting with what’s on the front, the Galaxy A31 sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen and the company even added an in-display fingerprint scanner. It has an Infinity-U display with a teardrop notch on top. It is good to see Samsung ditching physical fingerprint scanner and going with an in-display scanner. The Galaxy A31 comes in four colour options- Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red and Prism Crush White. The phone measures 8.6mm thick and weighs 185 grams.

As for the hardware, the Galaxy A31 comes powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The company has added a microSD card as well for storage expansion up to 512GB. Connectivity options on the Galaxy A31 include Dual 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port.

Cameras on the smartphone include 48MP primary sensor on the back, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro sensor is also present. There’s a dual-tone LED flash as well. On the front, the Galaxy A31 rocks a 20MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. Lastly, the Galaxy A31 also comes with Samsung Pay support.

Samsung Galaxy A31: India Launch Details

Samsung did not reveal the exact launch date of the Galaxy A31 in India. Also, the company just announced the specifications of the smartphone and the pricing details even for global markets are yet to be revealed. The Galaxy A30 was launched at a starting price of Rs 16,990 in India, but we are expecting the A31 to start at around Rs 18,990, considering the features like an in-display fingerprint scanner and 5000mAh battery.